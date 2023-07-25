Wright Research launches quant-based PMS

Sonam Srivastava of Wright Research

Wright Research, a SEBI registered investment advisor (RIA), on July 25 announced the launch of its quant-based portfolio management services (PMS).

Taking advantage of a factor investing approach, the new PMS will use AI (artificial intelligence) algorithms to find and make the most of market irregularities and inefficiencies, the company said in a press release.

The minimum ticket size for the PMS is Rs 50 lakh and it will provide a basket of 20-30 diversified stocks that will be rebalanced monthly.

The PMS will be managed by Sonam Srivastava, an IIT Kanpur alumnus who has pursued her master’s in financial engineering from Worldquant University. She has experience of over 10 years in quantitative research and portfolio management.

“Our data-driven, factor-based strategy is designed to uncover unique investment opportunities and create an optimal growth trajectory for our clients. We have combined our profound financial expertise with the power of AI to provide a PMS service that's unparalleled in the Indian market," Srivastava said on the launch of the PMS.

The PMS service will offer the sophistication of AI-driven, quant-based investment strategies to a wider audience, promoting a more informed, data-driven investment culture, the press release added.

Established in 2019, Wright Research is already managing over Rs 300 crore Assets Under Advisory (AUA) under SEBI RIA licence.

Nikhil Kamath's True Beacon and Saurabh Mukherjea's Marcellus Investment Managers also have quant-based PMS funds.