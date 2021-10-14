MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live, 3 days 12 sessions. Early bird offer ending soon Rs.999/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Westlife Development share price rises 13% on Rs 1,000-crore expansion plan

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 683.55 and a 52-week low of Rs 360 on September 24, 2021 and October 27, 2020

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 10:41 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Westlife Development share price rose 13 percent in the morning trade on October 14 after the owner and operator of McDonald’s restaurants unveiled a growth plan to mark its 25 years in India.

Westlife Development plans to invest Rs 800-1,000 crore in various businesses and open about 200 outlets over the next three-four years.

“In the last 25 years, the company has made a significant mark in the country and is looking forward to bigger strides in the coming years. The company will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next three-four years,” Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman, Westlife Development, said.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

The investment would go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience, the company said.

Close

Related stories

All these initiatives are expected to create 6,000-8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry, Jatia said.

At 1027 hours, Westlife Development was quoting at Rs 591.60, up Rs 24.85, or 4.38 percent, on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 683.55 on September 24, 2021 and a 52-week low of Rs 360 on October 27, 2020. It is trading 13.45 percent below its 52-week high and 64.33 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Westlife Development
first published: Oct 14, 2021 10:41 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

Simply Save | How to declare dividend income in income tax returns

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.