McDonald’s franchise Westlife Development plans Rs 1,000-cr expansion, launch 200 outlets

A host of initiatives to mark its 25 years of business in India may create 6,000-8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry

Moneycontrol News
October 14, 2021 / 08:32 AM IST
 
 
Quick service restaurant McDonald’s franchise for West and South India, Westlife Development, has lined up a massive expansion plan as it nears 25 years of operation in the country.

The company plans to invest Rs 800-1,000 crore in various businesses and open about 200 outlets in the next three-four years.

“In the last 25 years, the company has made a significant mark in the country and is looking forward to bigger strides in the coming years. The company will look at adding another 150-200 stores in the next 3-4 years,” Amit Jatia, Vice-Chairman, Westlife Development, said.

The investment, according to the company, will go towards increasing the footprint, menu innovations, strengthening the company’s supply chain, increasing its omnichannel presence and elevating consumer experience. All these initiatives are expected to create 6,000-8,000 direct and indirect jobs in the industry, Jatia said.

To mark its 25th year in India and to further strengthen its leadership in the burger category, the company recently unveiled a range of indulgent gourmet burgers.
Tags: #McDonalds #Westlife Development
first published: Oct 14, 2021 08:32 am

