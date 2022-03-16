Unichem Laboratories shares gain 4% on ANDA approval for Nebivolol tablets

Unichem Laboratories

Unichem Laboratories share price gained 4 percent intraday on March 16 after company received ANDA approval for its Nebivolol Tablets.

"Unichem Laboratories has received the ANDA approval for its Nebivolol Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bystolic (nebivolol) Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg, of Allergan Sales, LLC, the company said in a press release.

Nebivolol Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension. The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant, it added.

At 11:16am, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 251.50, up Rs 6.05, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 374.90 and a 52-week low of Rs 197.50 on 21 May, 2021 and 22 November, 2021, respectively. It is now trading 32.92 percent below its 52-week high and 27.34 percent above its 52-week low.