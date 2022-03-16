Unichem Laboratories shares gain 4% on ANDA approval for Nebivolol tablets

Unichem Laboratories share price gained 4 percent intraday on March 16 after company received ANDA approval for its Nebivolol Tablets.
"Unichem Laboratories has received the ANDA approval for its Nebivolol Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg from the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA) to market a generic version of Bystolic (nebivolol) Tablets 2.5mg, 5mg, 10mg, and 20mg, of Allergan Sales, LLC, the company said in a press release.
Nebivolol Tablets are indicated for the treatment of hypertension. The product will be commercialised from Unichem’s Ghaziabad Plant, it added.
At 11:16am, Unichem Laboratories was quoting at Rs 251.50, up Rs 6.05, or 2.46 percent on the BSE.