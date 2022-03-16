Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Zomato, Paytm, Infosys in focus

March 16, 2022 / 08:44 AM IST

Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:

After almost 1000 points run up in last seven day, Nifty is now consolidating between 16,600-16,800 zones. While we have seen a strong rally in large caps, the broader market has not yet participated and is underperforming the Nifty.

Also, with softening of crude and metal prices, we are witnessing interest in sectors which had underperformed so far like Auto and FMCG. The ongoing US Fed meeting would be the key event this week which would drive the near term market direction.