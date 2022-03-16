Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices; Zomato, Paytm, Infosys in focus

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates on the Russia-Ukraine and its impact
US Fed meeting would drive the near term market direction: Siddhartha Khemka
US dollar near 5-year peak to yen before Fed
Japan posts bigger-than-expected trade gap as energy imports jump
Rupee likely to trade in a range: Heena Naik of Angel One
PNB reports fraud of Rs 2,060 crore in IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power NPA account
Oil price benchmarks fall below $100, first time in weeks
Asian Markets trade higher with Hang Seng up 2%, Nikkei up 1%
Wall Street jumps as S&P snaps 3-day slump; Fed on tap
SGX Nifty indicates a positive start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|55,776.85
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty 50
|16,663.00
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Nifty Bank
|35,022.65
|0.00
|+0.00%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|TATA Cons. Prod
|748.60
|26.35
|+3.65%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|559.75
|-31.05
|-5.26%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Auto
|10131.30
|57.00
|+0.57%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5910.10
|-250.95
|-4.07%
Siddhartha Khemka, Head - Retail Research, Motilal Oswal Financial Services:
After almost 1000 points run up in last seven day, Nifty is now consolidating between 16,600-16,800 zones. While we have seen a strong rally in large caps, the broader market has not yet participated and is underperforming the Nifty.
Also, with softening of crude and metal prices, we are witnessing interest in sectors which had underperformed so far like Auto and FMCG. The ongoing US Fed meeting would be the key event this week which would drive the near term market direction.
US dollar near 5-year peak to yen before Fed
The dollar traded near a five-year high against the yen on Wednesday as investors awaited a Federal Reserve policy decision, with the Ukraine war and China's surging COVID-19 cases as the backdrop.
Treasury yields surged ahead of the Federal Open Market Committee decision, buoying the dollar against its Japanese peer, with traders fully priced for a first interest rate hike in three years, and giving 13% odds of a half-percentage point increase.
Japan posts bigger-than-expected trade gap as energy imports jump
Japan reported a wider-than-expected trade deficit in February as an energy-driven surge in import costs caused by massive supply constraints added to vulnerabilities for the world's third-largest economy. Exports rose slightly less than expected despite a rebound in China-bound shipments, in a worrying sign for an economy facing growing uncertainty from supply challenges and Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Imports surged 34.0% in the year to February, Ministry of Finance data showed on Wednesday, above a median market forecast for a 28.0% gain in a Reuters poll.
Heena Naik- Research Analyst - Currency, Angel One:
On March 15, the Indian Rupee weakened towards 76.68 levels on account of opportunistic dollar buying by most oil companies. In the upcoming session, the local unit is likely to trade in a range-bound manner with a slide negative bias towards 76.80 levels as investors indulge in speculation prior to the US Fed Policy release.
In addition, there was news of Russia's Yamal gas pipeline being suspended which could further disturb the supply.
Russians had earlier warned of this escalation in response to the EU sanctions on Russian Oil. Despite this, the European Union officials claimed that they continue to import Russian Gas even after sanctions.
PNB reports fraud of Rs 2,060 crore in IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power NPA account:
Punjab National Bank (PNB), on March 15, reported a fraud of Rs 2,060 crore in the NPA account of IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Limited (ITPCL).
The bank informed it has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.1 crore as per prescribed prudential norms.
PNB said in a regulatory filing: “A fraud of Rs. 2060.14 crore is being reported by Bank to RBI in the accounts of the Company. Bank has already made provisions amounting to Rs 824.06 Crore, as per prescribed prudential norms.”
Exactly a month ago, in February, Punjab & Sind Bank had declared IL&FS Tamil Nadu a fraud account with outstanding dues of Rs 148 crore. "It is informed that an NPA account, viz IL&FS Tamil Nadu Power Company Ltd with outstanding dues of Rs 148.86 crore has been declared as fraud and reported to RBI today as per regulatory requirement," the lender said in a regulatory filing.
The price behaviour of Bandhan Bank for the last few trading sessions is hinting that this scrip is on a sustainable pullback mode. Moreover, the last 50 weeks of price behaviour is hinting that this…
Oil price benchmarks fall below $100:
Oil prices tumbled more than 6% on Tuesday to their lowest in almost three weeks, as Russia suggested it would allow a revival of the Iran nuclear deal to go forward and as traders worried growing pandemic lockdowns in China could dent demand.
Both Brent and U.S. crude futures benchmarks settled below $100 per barrel for the first time since late February. Since reaching 14-year highs on March 7, Brent has slid nearly $40 and WTI more than $30. Trading has been extremely volatile since Russia invaded Ukraine more than two weeks ago.
During the session, Brent futures plummeted $6.99, or 6.5%, to settle at $99.91 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $6.57, or 6.4%, to settle at $96.44 a barrel. Brent fell as low as $97.44 and WTI hit $93.53, their lowest since Feb. 25.
Wall Street jumps as S&P snaps 3-day slump; Fed on tap
U.S. stocks rallied on Tuesday and the S&P 500 ended a 3-day skid as another drop in oil prices and a softer-than-expected reading on producer prices helped ease inflation fears among investors, with the focus turning to the Federal Reserve's upcoming policy announcement.
Brent crude settled below $100 a barrel after rocketing higher to more than $139 last week, providing some temporary relief for equity investors that have seen stocks come under pressure this year from surging inflation concerns, uncertainty over the Fed's policy path to tame rising prices and more recently, escalating conflict in Ukraine.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 599.1 points, or 1.82%, to 33,544.34, the S&P 500 gained 89.34 points, or 2.14%, to 4,262.45 and the Nasdaq Composite added 367.40 points, or 2.92%, to 12,948.62.
SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 254 points or 1.53 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 16,906.50 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.