Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

It was a terrific Thursday for D-Street as the Sensex touched record highs, while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with levels around 11,900.

For the month of October, Nifty rose 3.5 percent while in the October series, the index was up 2.6 percent.

Stable global cues, thanks to a rate cut by the US Fed, better than expected results from India Inc., festive cheer, and buying by foreign institutional investors lifted sentiment on D-Street.

In terms of sectors, much of the action was seen in IT, public sector, and realty stocks while profit booking was seen in metals, and energy space.

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1,553 and target of Rs 1,600

Buy Lupin with stop loss at Rs 735 and target of Rs 765

Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 165 and target of Rs 175

Sell Just Deal with stop loss at Rs 597 and target of Rs 570

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 545

Buy Ceat with stop loss at Rs 985 and target of Rs 1040

Buy HPCL with stop loss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 335

Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with stop loss at Rs 1,580 and target of Rs 1,640

Buy LIC Housing with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 425

Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com

Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 755 and target of Rs 896

Sell Ujjivan Financial with stop loss at Rs 278 and target of Rs 260

Buy SRF with stop loss at Rs 2,874 and target of Rs 2,975

Buy NALCO with stop loss at Rs 44 and target of Rs 48.5

