Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

It was a terrific Thursday for D-Street as the Sensex touched record highs, while the Nifty50 had a touch-and-go moment with levels around 11,900.
For the month of October, Nifty rose 3.5 percent while in the October series, the index was up 2.6 percent.
Stable global cues, thanks to a rate cut by the US Fed, better than expected results from India Inc., festive cheer, and buying by foreign institutional investors lifted sentiment on D-Street.
In terms of sectors, much of the action was seen in IT, public sector, and realty stocks while profit booking was seen in metals, and energy space.
Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com
Buy ACC with stop loss at Rs 1,553 and target of Rs 1,600
Buy Lupin with stop loss at Rs 735 and target of Rs 765
Buy Manappuram Finance with stop loss at Rs 165 and target of Rs 175
Sell Just Deal with stop loss at Rs 597 and target of Rs 570
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Berger Paints with stop loss at Rs 520 and target of Rs 545
Buy Ceat with stop loss at Rs 985 and target of Rs 1040
Buy HPCL with stop loss at Rs 320 and target of Rs 335
Buy Jubilant FoodWorks with stop loss at Rs 1,580 and target of Rs 1,640
Buy LIC Housing with stop loss at Rs 400 and target of Rs 425
Mitesh Thakkar of Miteshthakkar.com
Buy Grasim Industries with stop loss at Rs 755 and target of Rs 896
Sell Ujjivan Financial with stop loss at Rs 278 and target of Rs 260
Buy SRF with stop loss at Rs 2,874 and target of Rs 2,975
Buy NALCO with stop loss at Rs 44 and target of Rs 48.5
