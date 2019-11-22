Top buy and sell ideas by Prakash Gaba, Ashwani Gujral, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Benchmark indices ended marginally lower after rangebound trade on November 21 with Nifty failing to hold above 12,000 level. At close, the Sensex was down 76.47 points at 40,575.17, while Nifty was down 30.70 points at 11,968.40.

According to the pivot charts, the key support level for Nifty is placed at 11,940.8, followed by 11,913.2. If the index continues moving up, key resistance levels to watch out for are 12,012.1 and 12,055.8.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Prakash Gaba of prakashgaba.com

Buy Bajaj Auto with stop loss at Rs 3160 and target of Rs 3250

Buy Bosch with stop loss at Rs 15500 and target of Rs 16500

Sell BPCL with stop loss at Rs 525 and target of Rs 500

Sell SAIL with stop loss at Rs 37 and target of Rs 34

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 390, target of Rs 375

Sell L&T Finance with a stop loss of Rs 98, target of Rs 90

Buy SBI with a stop loss of Rs 326, target of Rs 342

Buy Apollo Hospitals with a stop loss of Rs 1440, target of Rs 1500

Buy Adani Ports with a stop loss of Rs 367, target of Rs 384

Mitesh Thakkar of miteshthakkar.com

Buy Dr Reddy's Laboratories with a stop loss of Rs 2840 for target of Rs 2960

Buy Eicher Motors with a stop loss of Rs 21700 for target of Rs 22500

Sell Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 662 for target of Rs 631

Sell Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1162 for target of Rs 1120