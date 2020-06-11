Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com recommends buying Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,380 and Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,170.
The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red tracking its Asian peers after a gloomy economic projections from the US Federal Reserve. SGX Nifty indicates a 55 points fall.
According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,052.4, followed by 9,988.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,164.4 and 10,212.6.
In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365
Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,560, target at Rs 1,595
Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,745
Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 450
Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 152
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,380
Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,170
Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,850
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 2,650
Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com
Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,760, target at Rs 2,640
Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 99, target at Rs 112
Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 950
Buy Adani Transmission with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 208Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com/CNBC-TV18 are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.