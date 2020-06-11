Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitesh Thakkar for short term

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red tracking its Asian peers after a gloomy economic projections from the US Federal Reserve. SGX Nifty indicates a 55 points fall.

According to pivot charts, the key support level for the Nifty is placed at 10,052.4, followed by 9,988.6. If the index moves up, the key resistance levels to watch out for are 10,164.4 and 10,212.6.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,320, target at Rs 1,365

Buy Reliance Industries with a stop loss of Rs 1,560, target at Rs 1,595

Buy Jubilant Foodworks with a stop loss of Rs 1,690, target at Rs 1,745

Buy Axis Bank with a stop loss of Rs 420, target at Rs 450

Buy Manappuram Finance with a stop loss of Rs 138, target at Rs 152

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Kotak Mahindra Bank with a stop loss of Rs 1,305, target at Rs 1,380

Buy Hindustan Unilever with a stop loss of Rs 2,080, target at Rs 2,170

Buy HDFC with a stop loss of Rs 1,780, target at Rs 1,850

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,800, target at Rs 2,650

Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com

Sell Bajaj Auto with a stop loss of Rs 2,760, target at Rs 2,640

Buy Canara Bank with a stop loss of Rs 99, target at Rs 112

Buy Tata Elxsi with a stop loss of Rs 850, target at Rs 950

Buy Adani Transmission with a stop loss of Rs 194, target at Rs 208

