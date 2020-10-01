172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-5908221.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Uncover the potential of active and passive investing on 6th October at 4pm. Register Now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Oct 01, 2020 08:53 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,080, target at Rs 5,300.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a gap up opening for the index in India with a 117 points gain.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 815

Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,240

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,170, target at Rs 5,290

Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 521

Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,340

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,080, target at Rs 5,300

Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 308, target at Rs 320

Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364, target at Rs 352
Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 1, 2020 08:53 am

tags #Stocks Views

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.