Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590 and Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,080, target at Rs 5,300.
The Indian stock market is expected to open on a positive note with trends on SGX Nifty indicating a gap up opening for the index in India with a 117 points gain.In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:
Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com
Buy Tech Mahindra with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 815
Buy Titan Company with a stop loss of Rs 1,180, target at Rs 1,240
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,170, target at Rs 5,290
Buy Dabur India with a stop loss of Rs 505, target at Rs 521
Buy ICICI Lombard with a stop loss of Rs 1,275, target at Rs 1,340
Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com
Buy Berger Paints with a stop loss of Rs 573, target at Rs 590
Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,080, target at Rs 5,300
Buy Wipro with a stop loss of Rs 308, target at Rs 320Sell Tata Steel with a stop loss of Rs 364, target at Rs 352