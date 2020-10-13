172@29@17@101!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|stocks|top-buy-and-sell-ideas-by-ashwani-gujral-sudarshan-sukhani-for-short-term-5-5955901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Oct 13, 2020 09:05 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Top buy and sell ideas by Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani for short term

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com suggests buying Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 423, target at Rs 470 and HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 851, target at Rs 898.

Moneycontrol News

The Indian stock market is expected to open in the red as trends on SGX Nifty indicate a negative opening for the index in India with a 22 points loss.

In an interview to CNBC-TV18, top market experts recommend which stocks to bet on for good returns:

 Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com

Close

Buy Mindtree with a stop loss of Rs 1,540, target at Rs 1,600

Buy Escorts with a stop loss of Rs 1,230, target at Rs 1,300

Buy Biocon with a stop loss of Rs 456, target at Rs 474

Buy UPL with a stop loss of Rs 500, target at Rs 525

Buy Shriram Transport Finance with a stop loss of Rs 650, target at Rs 685

Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com

Buy Cadila Healthcare with a stop loss of Rs 423, target at Rs 470

Buy HCL Tech with a stop loss of Rs 851, target at Rs 898

Buy Dr Reddy's Labs with a stop loss of Rs 5,160, target at Rs 5,330

Sell Exide Industries with a stop loss of Rs 166, target at Rs 150

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Oct 13, 2020 09:05 am

tags #Stocks Views

