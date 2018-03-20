App
Mar 20, 2018 09:41 AM IST | Source: CNBC-TV18

This year will be good for doing ETF says Ashwani Gujral

The latest analysis and commentary by stock market guru Ashwani Gujral, Sudarshan Sukhani, Mitessh Thakka, Rajat Bose, Prakash Diwan and Chandan Taparia on what is moving the markets today. Check out their top stock recommendations.

CNBC TV18 @moneycontrolcom

Ashwani Gujral of ashwanigujral.com, Sudarshan Sukhani of s2analytics.com, Mitessh Thakkar of mitesshthakkar.com, Rajat Bose of rajatkbose.com, Prakash Diwan, Market Expert of prakashdiwan.in and Chandan Taparia of Motilal Oswal Securities discuss with Anuj Singhal, Latha Venkatesh and Sonia Shenoy their analysis and outlook on technicals, fundamentals and the F&O side of the market as well as specific stocks and sectors.

Stocks recommended by Ashwani Gujral are as follows:

Sell Mindtree with a stop of Rs 790, target of Rs 755

Sell Tech Mahindra with a stop of Rs 620 target of Rs 595

Sell Union Bank with a stop of Rs 99 target of Rs 90

Sell Bank of India with a stop of Rs 104  target of Rs 92

Buy NTPC with a stop of Rs 163 target of Rs 176.

Watch accompanying videos for more recommendations 

