    Subscribe to Harsha Engineers International: KR Choksey

    KR Choksey has come out with its report on Harsha Engineers International. The research firm has recommended to ''Subscribe'' the ipo in its research report as on September 13, 2022.

    September 13, 2022 / 05:19 PM IST
    KR Choksey IPO report on Harsha Engineers International


    Harsha Engineers International Ltd. (HEIL) is the largest manufacturer of precision bearing cages in organised sector in India. It offers diversified suite of precision engineering products across geographies and end-user industries. HEIL’s business comprises of two segments, (i) Engineering Business, under which it manufactures bearing cages, complex and specialised precision stamped components, welded assemblies and brass castings and cages & bronze bushings; and (ii) Solar EPC Business, under which it provides complete comprehensive turnkey solutions to all solar photovoltaic requirements. HEIL has approx. 50-60% of the market share in the organised segment of the Indian bearing cages market and 6.5% market share in the global organised bearing cages market for brass, steel and polyamide cages. HEIL is a technology driven company with a strong focus on quality, design and tool development, which has allowed it to develop products suited to its customers’ requirements.


    Valuation and Outlook


    We believe the company's long-term prospects are favorable, given long-standing relationship with key industry players. The company enjoys a healthy market share of 50-60% in the Indian organized precision bearing cages market. The company has healthy return ratios and good earnings visibility going ahead. HEIL is available at a discount to its listed industry peers. As a result, we recommend investors to ‘SUBSCRIBE’ to the IPO of HEIL


    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Tags: #Harsha Engineers International #IPO #IPO - Issues Open #IPO Broker Analysis #KR Choksey #subscribe #Upcoming Issues
    first published: Sep 13, 2022 05:19 pm
