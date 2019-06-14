Stocks in the news: Wockhardt, Trent, Wipro, Intellect Design, Reliance Home, Hindalco, Ceat

Here are the stocks that are in news today:

Wockhardt: Company received zero 483 observation from USFDA for its Bioequivalence Centre in Aurangabad, Maharashtra after inspection during June 10-12.

Reliance Home Finance: PWC's observations are completely baseless and unjustified. PWC has acted prematurely without even statutory discussions with the Audit Committee.

Ceat has entered into share subscription and shareholders' agreement with E-Fleet Systems for making investment of not exceeding Rs 4 crore in E-Fleet

Nagarjuna Fertilizers and Chemicals: Syed Shahabuddin, Nominee Director (State Bank of India) resigned from the position.

Hindalco Industries: Company fixed June 14 as the record date for the purpose of interest payment on secured redeemable non-convertible debentures.

Veto Switchgears and Cables: Company realised an amount of $1 million against an unsecured loan to its wholly owned overseas subsidiary Veto Overseas Private F.Z.E.

PI Industries: CRISIL reaffirmed its long-term rating at AA/Positive and further reaffirmed the short-term rating at A1+ in respect of the various banking facilities availed by the company.

TGB Banquets and Hotels: Board meeting is scheduled on June 21 to consider proposal to restructure the existing business model of the company and for that purpose to negotiate with various parties for operating / managing various properties owned by others and also to sell, lease, liquidate, transfer any immovable property of the company.

Trent: Board meeting is scheduled on June 18 to consider proposal for raising of funds through issue of equity shares or other securities.

Wipro: Company opened new state-of-the-art digital and technology center in Minneapolis.

Federal Bank's board meeting on June 20 to consider issue of bonds worth Rs 500 crore on private placement basis

Cox & Kings Financial Service: Matangi Gowrishankar, Independent Director, has tendered her resignation from the company.

Intellect Design Arena: Subsidiary SFL Properties Private Limited has been divested to a third party for a sale consideration of Rs 20.50 crore at arms length basis.