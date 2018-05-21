Stocks in the news: Sobha, AU Small, Indoco Remedies, Atul Auto, Indiabulls Real, Thermax, UltraTech

Here are stocks that are in the news today:

Results Today: DLF, Action Construction Equipment, Hatsun Agro Product, IL&FS Transportation Networks, Just Dial, Petronet LNG, TTK Prestige, Ucal Fuel Systems

Ex-Bonus- GM Breweries 1:4

Ex-Dividend: Merck, Mold-Tek Pack, Mold-Tek Tech

Dalmia Bharat has reported a 2.6 percent decline in profit at Rs 209 crore and 8 percent increase in revenue with margin contraction of 360 basis points YoY.

Fortis Healthcare: Sabina Vaisoha, Harpal Singh step down as independent directors w.e.f May 20; Extraordinary general meeting to be held on May 22

Asian Granito Q4: Profit up 4.2 percent at Rs 17.9 crore versus Rs 17.2 crore; revenue up 17.7 percent at Rs 391.6 crore versus Rs 332.8 crore (YoY)

Suryalakshmi Cotton Mills Q4: Profit up 4 percent at Rs 4.2 crore versus Rs 4 crore; revenue up 1.1 percent at Rs 243 crore versus Rs 240.3 crore (YoY)

Endurance Technologies: Directorate of Industries, Maharashtra Government has issued eligibility certificate for expansion under mega projects; company entitled to incentive to extent of Rs 283.1 crore on investment made in FA

Indoco Remedies: USFDA conducted routine inspection at Rabale Facility with zero 483 observations & Patalganga facility with three observations (but are not critical or pertain to data integrity)

Ashok Leyland: Board approved scheme of amalgamation of Ashok vehical, Ashley Powertrain and Ashok technology with company

Strides Shasun: Board approved appointment of Deepak Vaidya as Chairman and Arun Kumar as Group CEO & MD; amalgamation scheme for merger of Arrow remedies & Fagris Medica with company

Neuland Labs: Board authorised opening of QIP on May 18

Inditrade Capital: Board approved additional stake acquisition in its material subsidiary JRG Fincorp Limited of upto 10 percent for Rs 24 crore

Indian Metals & Ferro Alloys: Announced unplanned shutdown of plant for 90 days; production loss of around 12000 tonnes & company initiated the process under insurance

Goldstone Infratech: Board to consider raising of funds through right issue on May 23

Bhushan Steel will remain in focus as Tata Steel took over the company by paying Rs 35,200 crore to financial creditors. The stock rallied nearly 18 percent in the passing week.

South Indian Bank: RBI has imposed Rs 5 crore penalty on the bank for non-compliance in norms related to IRAC, KYC Norms, treasury function.

Reliance Communications said it is filing appeal against as also application for stay of against the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code order dated May 15 passed by NCLT, Mumbai bench in National Company Law Appellate Tribunal.

Tata Chemicals has posted a 23 percent increase in March quarter profit at Rs 356 crore and 1.7 percent rise in revenue with margin expansion of 130 basis points YoY.

AU Small Finance Bank will raise Rs 1,000 crore via sale of equity, issue of convertible warrants and these funds will be raised from unit of Singapore-based Temasek Holdings.

Indiabulls Real Estate board has approved share buy back plan worth Rs 624 crore.

Den Networks has narrowed its March quarter net loss to Rs 10 crore from Rs 60 crore in same quarter last year.

Emami: Sebi cleared seven present and former promoters of FMCG company Emami of insider trading charges.

Manappuram Finance's March quarter profit fell 9 percent to Rs 182 crore YoY.

Parag Milk Foods: The Reserve Bank of India allowed non-resident Indians to raise their stake in company up to 24 percent from earlier limit of 10 percent.

Vijaya Bank defers its capital raising plan

UltraTech Cement: Board approved scheme of arrangement wherein the company acquires cement business of Century Textiles and Industries

Balaji Telefilms Q4: Loss at Rs 33.88 crore versus profit at Rs 24.8 crore; revenue at Rs 93.73 crore versus Rs 64.66 crore (QoQ)

-Board approved appointment of Sunil Lulla as Group Chief Executive Officer of the company, effective May 25

ITI Q4: Profit at Rs 107.84 crore versus Rs 141.96 crore; revenue at Rs 789.9 crore versus Rs 700.13 crore (YoY)

Generic Engineering Construction and Projects Q4: Profit at Rs 3.6 crore versus Rs 1.8 crore; revenue at Rs 35.7 crore versus Rs 38.09 crore (YoY)

-Board approved sub-division of 1 equity share of face value of Rs 10 each into 2 equity shares of face value of Rs 5 each.

Sobha Q4: Profit at Rs 65.4 crore versus Rs 47 crore; revenue at Rs 769.6 crore versus Rs 588.8 crore (YoY)

Schneider Electric Infrastructure Q4: Loss narrows to Rs 22.95 crore versus Rs 157.3 crore YoY but widens from Rs 7.3 crore QoQ; revenue at Rs 285 crore versus Rs 290.58 crore YoY and Rs 470.5 crore QoQ

Gulf Oil Lubricants India Q4: Profit at Rs 41.35 crore versus Rs 31.2 crore; revenue at Rs 373.3 crore versus Rs 285.66 crore (YoY)

TCS: Board has fixed June 2 as the record date for determining the entitlement of members to receive bonus shares

Mangalam Organics Q4: Profit at Rs 2.83 crore versus Rs 0.85 crore; revenue at Rs 56.4 crore versus Rs 49.5 crore (YoY)

PNB Gilts Q4: Profit at Rs 10.9 crore versus Rs 11.78 crore; revenue at Rs 103.5 crore versus Rs 60.68 crore (YoY)

BL Kashyap and Sons Q4: Profit at Rs 26.01 crore versus Rs 10.49 crore; revenue at Rs 239.8 crore versus Rs 889.49 crore (YoY)

Precision Camshafts: Acquisition of 51 percent equity shares of EMOSS Mobile Systems BV, Netherlands through PCL (International) Holding BV, Netherlands, a wholly owned subsidiary of the company

Gujarat Ambuja Exports Q4: Profit at Rs 78.9 crore versus Rs 33.65 crore; revenue at Rs 880.7 crore versus Rs 1076.3 crore (YoY)

Thermax: Board approved to enter into a preliminary understanding with Babcock & Wilcox India Holdings Inc. (B&W) to acquire shareholding of the latter in the JV, Thermax Babcock & Wilcox Energy Solutions Private Limited (TBWES)

Atul Auto Q4: Profit at Rs 11.69 crore versus Rs 6.38 crore; revenue at Rs 150.6 crore versus Rs 116.4 crore (YoY)

Advanced Enzyme Technologies Q4: Profit at Rs 28.3 crore versus Rs 21.7 crore; revenue at Rs 108.6 crore versus Rs 85.4 crore (YoY)

IFGL Refractories Q4: Profit at Rs 19.8 crore versus Rs 15.5 crore; revenue at Rs 228.3 crore versus Rs 209.40 crore (YoY)

Rushil Decor Q4: Profit at Rs 9.03 crore versus Rs 6.7 crore; revenue at Rs 88.08 crore versus Rs 84.73 crore (YoY)

Sanghi Industries Q4: Profit at Rs 18.6 crore versus Rs 26.3 crore; revenue at Rs 253.6 crore versus Rs 246.65 crore (YoY)

Balrampur Chini Mills March Quarter: Loss at Rs 42.7 crore versus profit at Rs 200.4 crore; revenue at Rs 1,025.5 crore versus Rs 846.09 crore (YoY)

HCC: PM Modi inaugurates Kishanganga Hydro Power project constructed by the company

Yash Papers Q4: Profit at Rs 0.37 crore versus Rs 3.75 crore; revenue at Rs 52.85 crore versus Rs 48.77 crore (YoY)

Zenotech Laboratories Q4: Loss at Rs 1.6 crore versus loss at Rs 4.06 crore; revenue at Rs 2.77 crore versus Rs 1.76 crore (YoY)

Skipper: Board has approved a capex plan for capacity expansion of its engineering products division.

Manappuram Finance accepted resignation of Kapil Krishan, Chief Financial Officer of the company.

Kotak Mahindra Bank: Board approved raising of funds by way of non-convertible debentures / bonds for an amount not exceeding Rs 5,000 crore and by way of non-convertible preference shares for an amount not exceeding Rs 500 crore etc.

Pennar Industries Q4: Profit at Rs 47.52 crore versus Rs 13.39 crore; revenue at Rs 503.08 crore versus Rs 463.91 crore (YoY)

Amara Raja Batteries Q4: Profit at Rs 109.8 crore versus Rs 99.19 crore; revenue at Rs 1,580.7 crore versus Rs 1,344.46 crore (YoY)

OCL India: Board decided to set up a new cement plant in Odisha along with waste heat recovery system and split cement manufacturing units in the eastern part of India with cement manufacturing capacity of 8 Mn TPA with a total investment of Rs 3,720 crore. The project is estimated to be completed within 24 months.

Winsome Yarns Q4: Loss at Rs 7.23 crore versus profit at Rs 2.6 crore; revenue at Rs 87.7 crore versus Rs 104.7 crore (YoY)

Union Bank of India: Dai-Ichi Life Holdings Inc, Japan invests in Union Asset Management Company Private Limited through compulsorily convertible preference shares (CCPS). Dai-ichi Life Holdings Inc. holds 39.62 percent stake in Union AMC and consequently, Union AMC is now co-sponsored by Union Bank of India and Dai-ichi Life Holding Inc., Japan.

Sheela Foam Q4: Profit at Rs 32.16 crore versus Rs 16.7 crore; revenue at Rs 527.9 crore versus Rs 458.3 crore (YoY)

Future Lifestyle Fashions Q4: Profit at Rs 25.94 crore versus Rs 72.3 crore; revenue at Rs 976.85 crore versus Rs 986 crore (YoY)

Capacite Infraprojects Q4: Profit at Rs 22.38 crore versus Rs 26.72 crore; revenue at Rs 380.9 crore versus Rs 303.4 crore (YoY)

RIL gets green nod for Rs 2,338cr expansion project in Maharashtra

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals receives ANDA approval for Colesevelam Hydrochloride Tablets, 625 mg

Dabur to invest Rs 250-300 crore in capacity expansion in FY19

Hindalco plans to raise Rs 5000 crore to repay bank loans - ET

Petrol, diesel prices at all-time high

