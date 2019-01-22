App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:39 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Here are the top 10 stocks from brokerages which could give up to 60 percent returns

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Sensex_Nifty
1/12

Continuing the positive momentum from last week, the benchmark indices on January 21 ended higher with Nifty closing above 10,950, and Sensex adding 190 points. Here are the top 10 charts from brokerages that could give up to 60 percent return:
HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis & Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 2,450 | Upside: 14 percent
2/12

HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis & Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 2,450 | Upside: 14 percent
V2 Retail | Brokerage: Dalmia Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 322 | Upside: 18 percent
3/12

V2 Retail | Brokerage: Dalmia Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 322 | Upside: 18 percent
Mastek | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 670 | Upside: 60 percent
4/12

Mastek | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 670 | Upside: 60 percent
Cyient | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 770 | Upside: 29 percent
5/12

Cyient | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 770 | Upside: 29 percent
ICICI Lombard | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,045 | Upside: 23 percent
6/12

ICICI Lombard | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,045 | Upside: 23 percent
AU Small Finance | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 780 | Upside: 28 percent
7/12

AU Small Finance | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 780 | Upside: 28 percent
Kajaria Ceramics | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | Upside: 16 percent
8/12

Kajaria Ceramics | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | Upside: 16 percent
Shilpa Medicare | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | Upside: 52 percent
9/12

Shilpa Medicare | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | Upside: 52 percent
NMDC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 111 | Upside: 23 percent
10/12

NMDC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 111 | Upside: 23 percent
Rallis India | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 242 | Upside: 45 percent
11/12

Rallis India | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 242 | Upside: 45 percent
Wipro | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 435 | Upside: 29 percent
12/12

Wipro | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 435 | Upside: 29 percent
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:03 pm

tags #Slideshow #stocks #Stocks Views

most popular

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

ITC and NIIT among 10 stocks that could return up to 9-58% in short-to-medium term

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Super Six picks by brokerages for 18-44% returns

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Escorts, Vedanta among 10 stocks that could return up to 12% in 1 month

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.