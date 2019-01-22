Slideshow | Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Here are the top 10 stocks from brokerages which could give up to 60 percent returns Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/12 Continuing the positive momentum from last week, the benchmark indices on January 21 ended higher with Nifty closing above 10,950, and Sensex adding 190 points. Here are the top 10 charts from brokerages that could give up to 60 percent return: 2/12 HDFC Bank | Brokerage: Dolat Analysis & Research | Rating: Accumulate | Target: Rs 2,450 | Upside: 14 percent 3/12 V2 Retail | Brokerage: Dalmia Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 322 | Upside: 18 percent 4/12 Mastek | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 670 | Upside: 60 percent 5/12 Cyient | Brokerage: Anand Rathi | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 770 | Upside: 29 percent 6/12 ICICI Lombard | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 1,045 | Upside: 23 percent 7/12 AU Small Finance | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 780 | Upside: 28 percent 8/12 Kajaria Ceramics | Brokerage: ICICI Securities | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 625 | Upside: 16 percent 9/12 Shilpa Medicare | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 620 | Upside: 52 percent 10/12 NMDC | Brokerage: Motilal Oswal | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 111 | Upside: 23 percent 11/12 Rallis India | Brokerage: Prabhudas Lilladher | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 242 | Upside: 45 percent 12/12 Wipro | Brokerage: Elara Capital | Rating: Buy | Target: Rs 435 | Upside: 29 percent First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:03 pm