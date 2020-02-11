App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks
Delhi
AAP : 56
BJP+ : 14

Need 22 more seats to win

*Wins + Leads
Full Coverage
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 11:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Slideshow | Foreign brokerages raise targets in 5 stocks post Q3 results

On February 11 the sentiment on the Street turned around and indices saw an up move

Rakesh Patil
Market witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive day on February 10 on the back of weak global cues due to increasing fear about Coronavirus among the global investors. Sensex slipped below 41,000, while Nifty managed to close above 12,000 level. Here are the five stocks in which global brokerages raised the target price post their Q3FY20 result:
1/6

Market witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive day on February 10 on the back of weak global cues due to increasing fear about Coronavirus among the global investors. On February 11 though the sentiment turned around and indices saw an up move. Here are the five stocks in which global brokerages raised the target price post their Q3FY20 earnings:

ACC | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Reduce | Target: Raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,500 per share
2/6

ACC | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Reduce | Target: Raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,500 per share

Representative Image
3/6

United Breweries | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Raised to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1400 per share

Representative image
4/6

Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 670 from Rs 600 per share

KEC International | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 347 from Rs 333 per share
5/6

KEC International | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 347 from Rs 333 per sharec

Abbott India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 16,850 from Rs 15,810 per share
6/6

Abbott India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 16,850 from Rs 15,810 per share

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:47 am

tags #Slideshow #Stocks Views

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.