Slideshow | Foreign brokerages raise targets in 5 stocks post Q3 results

On February 11 the sentiment on the Street turned around and indices saw an up move Rakesh Patil 1/6 Market witnessed selling pressure for the second consecutive day on February 10 on the back of weak global cues due to increasing fear about Coronavirus among the global investors. On February 11 though the sentiment turned around and indices saw an up move. Here are the five stocks in which global brokerages raised the target price post their Q3FY20 earnings: 2/6 ACC | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Reduce | Target: Raised to Rs 1,550 from Rs 1,500 per share 3/6 United Breweries | Brokerage: Kotak Institutional Equities | Rating: Add | Target: Raised to Rs 1,430 from Rs 1400 per share 4/6 Aurobindo Pharma | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 670 from Rs 600 per share 5/6 KEC International | Brokerage: Macquarie | Rating: Neutral | Target: Raised to Rs 347 from Rs 333 per sharec 6/6 Abbott India | Brokerage: CLSA | Rating: Buy | Target: Raised to Rs 16,850 from Rs 15,810 per share First Published on Feb 11, 2020 11:47 am