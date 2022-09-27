English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    Live: LIVE: Supreme Court | Live Streaming
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Shakti Pumps shares gain after it receives $6 million advance from Uganda

    Shakti Pumps was awarded a contract in the month of March 2021 from the Government of Uganda for supply of solar powered water pumping systems at a contract price of $35.30 million exclusive of VAT.

    Moneycontrol News
    September 27, 2022 / 09:51 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Shakti Pumps India were in huge demand on September 27 after the company said it received funds in advance for the pumps it will be supplying to the government of Uganda.

    The pump maker in a regulatory filing said it has received an advance of $6 million from Export‐Import Bank of India (EXIM bank) on behalf of the Ugandan government represented by the Ministry of Water and Environment for supplying solar‐powered water pumping systems. The company will begin the project execution from October 2022.

    The stock rose over 7 percent to Rs 519 on the BSE.

    Shakti Pumps was awarded a contract in March 2021 from the Government of Uganda for supply of solar-powered water pumping systems at a contract price of $35.30 million exclusive of VAT.

    “It is a moment of pride for us at Shakti Pumps for partnering with the Government of Uganda on this project. This will augur well with our green energy expansion plans in Africa while generating employment opportunities for the local citizens,” said Dinesh Patidar, Chairman and

    Managing Director, Shakti Pumps.

    Close

    Related stories

    “Export remains our focus area which has contributed 15.7 percent of revenue in FY22 amounting to around Rs 1,851 million with the continent currently contributing 10 percent share in the overall export business for Shakti Pumps.”

    The company said that going forward, this successful implementation of solar‐pumps in Uganda would likely encourage other African countries to partner with it for similar mid‐sized projects.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Shakti Pumps
    first published: Sep 27, 2022 09:51 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.