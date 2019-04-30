Sell Yes Bank; target of Rs 160: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital's research report on Yes Bank

The bank reported a loss as higher provision on early recognition of stressed assets led to a rise in credit cost. The new MD, Mr. Ravneet Gill appears to be poised to change the DNA of the bank and adopt his MNC experiences. The bank is likely slowing the corporate asset growth, due to capital constraints, and is realigning corporate products. The bank has also aggressively recognized stressed assets and is likely to continue to assess losses based on time value erosion. The bank is further likely to invest in network and feet on street for liabilities. During the transition, it plans to invest heavily in branches and liabilities, even as its business slows and provisions for previous excesses rise.

Outlook

On a lower growth momentum and a weaker RoA, we reduce our multiple to 1.5x from 2x FY21E P/ABV, and downgrade to Sell. The result of the transition from an Indian corporate bank to a bank with a MNC flairs sweeter in the long term. But investors are likely to await more visibility on the milestones the bank has placed. We currently factor no capital raise.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.