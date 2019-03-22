App
Last Updated : Mar 22, 2019 03:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell VST Tillers Tractors; target of Rs 1250: ICICI Direct

ICICI Direct is bearish on VST Tillers Tractors has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 1250 in its research report dated March 07, 2019.

Representative image
Representative image
ICICI Direct's research report on VST Tillers Tractors


VST Tillers & Tractors (VST) continued to report dismal numbers amid a fall in sales volume and muted EBITDA margin trajectory Power tiller volume in Q3FY19 was at 4,507 units, down 35.6% YoY while tractor volume was at 2,063 units, down 2.3% YoY Net sales in Q3FY19 came in at Rs 146.0 crore, down 11.9% YoY EBITDA for the quarter was at Rs 13.4 crore with consequent operating margins at 9.2%. Margins came in lower tracking higher other expenses amid controlled raw material & employee costs PAT in Q3FY19 came in at Rs 10.1 crore. Higher PAT was supported by higher other income, which came in at Rs 6.6 crore.


Outlook


We build in a 310 bps decline in EBITDA margin in FY18-20E. We value VST at Rs 1250 i.e. 15.5x P/E on FY20E EPS of Rs 80.7 and maintain our SELL rating on the stock.


Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Mar 22, 2019 03:08 pm

tags #ICICI Direct #Recommendations #Sell #VST Tillers Tractors

