Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 06:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Sell Jubilant Life Sciences; target of Rs 446: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher is bearish on Jubilant Life Sciences has recommended sell rating on the stock with a target price of Rs 446 in its research report dated September 07, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Jubilant Life Sciences


We reduce earnings estimate of JUBILANT by 23%17.5%11.6% for FY21/22/23E due to weak and inconsistent performance of its Pharmaceutical segment (65% revenue and 78% EBITDA contribution in FY20) whose key contributors Radio pharma and Allergy are currently witnessing lower volumes caused by pandemic in US. Radiopharma being a hospital driven business, we expect lower turnout/visit of non-Covid patients in US hospitals leading to slower ramp up in volumes and revenues for JUBILANT. With travel restriction still in place for USFDA’s visit on overseas plants, expect no new approvals for its key plants (Roorkee, Nanjangud) which are currently under WL/OAI. This will impact revenues in generics and API under pharma segment.


Outlook


We increase our TP to Rs446 (from Rs414) as we increase our EV/EBITDA multiple assigned to pharma segment to 5x (4x earlier) on account of better debt management since Q4FY20 and parity over the valuation of peers. Nevertheless, the challenging valuation of JUBILANT (vs. our TP) implies strong downside. We maintain ‘SELL’

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Sep 7, 2020 06:51 pm

tags #Jubilant Life Sciences #Prabhudas Lilladher #Recommendations #Sell

