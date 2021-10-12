Schaeffler India share price surges 16% as board plans stock split on October 28

live bse live

Schaeffler India touched a 52-week high of Rs 8,377.20 - rising 16 percent intraday on October 12 as the company announced it will consider sub-division of equity shares.

A meeting of board of directors of Schaeffler India is scheduled to be held on October 28, 2021, to consider and approve the unaudited financial results of the company for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The board will also consider sub-division of equity shares of the company.

The ‘Trading Window’ of the company was closed with effect from October 1, 2021. It shall remain closed up to October 30, 2021 (both days inclusive) for the above purpose, in compliance with the company’s code on prohibition of insider trading.

The share price rose 112 percent in the last one-year.

At 13:08 hrs Schaeffler India was quoting at Rs 7,663.75, up Rs 446.05, or 6.18 percent on the BSE.