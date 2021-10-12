MARKET NEWS

October 12, 2021 / 11:06 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; IT stocks fall, Bajaj Auto top gainer

Stock Market LIVE Updates: On the sectoral front, buying is seen in the auto, metal, pharma names. BSE midcap and smallcap indices up marginally.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,002.37-133.41 -0.22%
    Nifty 5017,908.55-37.40 -0.21%
    Nifty Bank38,296.752.95 +0.01%
    Nifty 50 17,908.55 -37.40 (-0.21%)
    Tue, Oct 12, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    Titan Company2,437.0074.60 +3.16%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    HCL Tech1,244.00-58.90 -4.52%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11463.0087.45 +0.77%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty IT34689.10-490.80 -1.40%


  • October 12, 2021 / 11:03 AM IST

    Market at 11 AM

    Benchmark indices were trading marginally lower in the volatile trade with Nifty holding above 17900.

    The Sensex was down 90.78 points or 0.15% at 60045, and the Nifty was down 24.40 points or 0.14% at 17921.60. About 1443 shares have advanced, 1505 shares declined, and 116 shares are unchanged.

  • October 12, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

    L&T Construction bags orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

    L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T has secured various orders in India for its businesses. 

    The Metallurgical a Material Handling (MMH) business has secured an order to set up Coke Oven, By Product and Coke Dry Quenching plants.

    The Buildings and Factories business has won an order from a prestigious client for construction of office space at Hyderabad.

    The Water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to construct a Demineralization Plant, ETP and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar.

    L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd. (LTGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha.

    Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,707.95, down Rs 8.75, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:44 AM IST

    Buzzing:

    Delta Corp share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 305, gaining 12 percent on October 12 after company narrowed its losses in the quarter ended September 2021.

    In the quarter ended September 2021 company has reported net loss of Rs 22.57 crore against loss of Rs 54.91 crore in the same quarter last year.

    The company posted a net loss of Rs 28.93 crore in the quarter ended June 2021, saw its revenue increase by 94 percent at Rs 74.72 crore versus Rs 38.37 crore, YoY.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:38 AM IST

    BLS International gets authorized by the Embassy of Brazil for visa processing in India

    BLS International has been authorized by The Embassy of Brazil in India for visa application processing. Under this mandate, the company will be accepting visa applications from centres in Delhi and Mumbai in India, company said in its press release.

    BLS International Services was quoting at Rs 261.20, up Rs 0.50, or 0.19 percent on the BSE.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:30 AM IST

    Tata Power Solar receives EPC orders worth Rs 538 crore from EESL:

    Tata Power Solar Systems, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power, has received “Letter of Award” (LoA) to build 100 MW of Distributed Ground Mounted Solar projects for Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The total order value of project is Rs 538 crore. The commissioning date of the projects is set for 12 months, company said in the release. 

    Tata Power Company touched a 52-week high of Rs 198.70 and was quoting at Rs 193.70, up Rs 2.15, or 1.12 percent on the BSE.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:27 AM IST

    Nifty Auto index rose 1 percent supported by the TVS Motor, Bajaj Auto, Hero MotoCorp

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:23 AM IST

    Tata Motors share price hits 52-week high:

    Tata Motors share price continued to gain for the fourth straight session on October 12 after the company reported 24 percent higher global wholesale figures for the September quarter compared the year-ago period.

    The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q2FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,51,689, 24 percent higher from Q2FY21, the company said in a press release.

    Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q2FY22 were at 89,055, higher by 57 percent and passenger vehicles were at 1,62,634, up 11 percent from Q2FY21.

    Tata Motors touched a 52-week high of Rs 435.65 and was quoting at Rs 423.40, up Rs 7.75, or 1.86 percent on the BSE.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:18 AM IST

    HCL Technologies expands its strategic partnership with Google Cloud

    HCL Technologies has expanded its strategic partnership with Google Cloud to jointly launch healthcare and life sciences solutions for customers, company said in the release.

    HCL Technologies was quoting at Rs 1,253.50, down Rs 48.75, or 3.74 percent on the BSE.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:15 AM IST

    Rupee Opens:

    Indian rupee opened 7 paise lower at 75.42 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 75.35.

    The movement in rupee is mainly driven by the uptrend in crude and DXY. Some cooling off in crude prices and sell side RBI intervention may limit the trend in USDINR spot. But worries about US inflation are still alive and any upswing in US CPI this week, will boost expectations of an earlier FOMC rate hike next year after tapering, keeping the USDINR spot afloat, said Emkay Global Financial.

    So this week, we expect the spot to trade in between 74.75-75.50. There lies a strong support around 74.80-74.75, a break of which may push the spot towards 74.50. While, on upside a break of 75.50, may open doors for 75.75, it added.

  • October 12, 2021 / 10:08 AM IST

    Anil Kumar Bhansali, Head of Treasury, Finrex Treasury Advisors 

    Oil is the main culprit taking USDINR higher along with US and India yields moving higher. RBI conspicuous by its absence. 

    Opening will be around 75.45. Until oil prices fall or RBI comes and sells dollars, we will not be able to see lower levels. The range for the day 75.30 to 75.80 with risk on the upside.

