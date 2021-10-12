Market LIVE Updates: Indices trade lower amid volatility; IT stocks fall, Bajaj Auto top gainer

October 12, 2021 / 11:01 AM IST

L&T Construction bags orders in the range of Rs 1,000-2,500 crore

L&T Construction, the construction arm of L&T has secured various orders in India for its businesses.

The Metallurgical a Material Handling (MMH) business has secured an order to set up Coke Oven, By Product and Coke Dry Quenching plants.

The Buildings and Factories business has won an order from a prestigious client for construction of office space at Hyderabad.

The Water & Effluent Treatment business has bagged an order from Indian Oil Corporation (IOCL) to construct a Demineralization Plant, ETP and allied facilities for its Barauni Refinery in Bihar.

L&T GeoStructure Pvt Ltd. (LTGS), a wholly owned subsidiary of L&T, has bagged a strategic order from the Department of Water Resources, Government of Odisha.

Larsen & Toubro was quoting at Rs 1,707.95, down Rs 8.75, or 0.51 percent on the BSE.