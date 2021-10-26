MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • In Conversation With
  • India Inc On the Move
  • India Best Managed Companies
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Attend Traders Carnival Live. 3 days 12 sessions at Rs.1599/-, exclusive for Moneycontrol Pro subscribers. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

RPSG Ventures share price up 5% on bid win for Lucknow IPL team

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,147.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 211.05 on 20 September, 2021 and 02 November, 2020, respectively.

Moneycontrol News
October 26, 2021 / 10:45 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

RPSG Ventures share price added over 5 percent intraday on October 26 after RP-Sanjiv Goenka Group (RPSG) won the bid to buy the Lucknow team in the Indian Premier League.

RPSG Ventures has been declared to be one of the successful bidders at the bidding process conducted by the BCCI at Dubai.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued the invitation to tender (ITT) on 31 August 2021, for the right to own and operate one of the two new franchises to be introduced to take part in the Indian Premier League (IPL) from and including the 2022 season.

Also Read - Expect Lucknow IPL team to command Rs 10,000 crore valuation in 5 years: RPSG Group's Sanjiv Goenka

As per the terms of the bid and ITT, the Lucknow Franchise of the IPL at Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium, shall be owned and operated, by the company along with private / unlisted companies of RP-SG Group, through a newly incorporated company.

Close

Related stories

The gross payment for the new franchise is Rs 709 crore per year, payable for a period of 10 years in accordance with the terms of the ITT, and the new franchise shall be entitled to receive share of the Central Rights income as per relevant rules of BCCI, company said.

The above is subject to definitive documentation with BCCI and other formalities being completed in terms of the ITT, including letter of intent, it added.

Catch all the market action on our live blog

At 09:25 hrs RPSG Ventures was quoting at Rs 871.45, up Rs 25.75, or 3.04 percent on the BSE.

The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 1,147.15 and a 52-week low of Rs 211.05 on 20 September, 2021 and 02 November, 2020, respectively.

Currently, it is trading 24.03 percent below its 52-week high and 312.91 percent above its 52-week low.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #RPSG VENTURES
first published: Oct 26, 2021 10:45 am

Must Listen

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

Simply Save | Why it is important to make international investments across emerging and developed markets?

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.