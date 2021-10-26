Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

October 26, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

Tech Mahindra Q2 Result

Tech Mahindra Limited, one of India’s top five IT services providers, on October 25 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, down 1.1 percent from Rs 1,353 crore registered in the previous quarter.

On a yearly basis, the profit witnessed an increase of 25.8 percent from Rs 1,065 crore.

Consolidated revenue came in higher by 6.7 percent at Rs 10,881 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 10,198 crore in June 2021 quarter. On a year-on-year (YOY) basis, the revenue was higher by 16.1 percent from Rs 9,372 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from IT services stood at Rs 9,576 crore, an increase of 6.2 percent on a sequential basis from Rs 9,016 crore logged in the previous quarter. On a YOY basis, it increased by 13.7 percent from Rs 8,419 crore.