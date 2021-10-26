MARKET NEWS

October 26, 2021 / 07:49 AM IST

Market LIVE Updates: SGX Nifty indicates a flat to positive start for the Indian indices

Stock Market LIVE Updates: The Nifty futures were trading higher around 18,181 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST. Asian Market are trading firm following positive US markets.

  • IndexPricesChangeChange%
    Sensex60,967.05145.43 +0.24%
    Nifty 5018,125.4010.50 +0.06%
    Nifty Bank41,192.40868.75 +2.15%
    Nifty 50 18,125.40 10.50 (0.06%)
    Mon, Oct 25, 2021
    Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
    ICICI Bank841.7082.40 +10.85%
    Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
    BPCL431.70-15.55 -3.48%
    Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Bank41192.40868.75 +2.15%
    Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
    Nifty Auto11228.20-205.80 -1.80%


  • October 26, 2021 / 07:44 AM IST

    Tech Mahindra Q2 Result

    Tech Mahindra Limited, one of India’s top five IT services providers, on October 25 reported a consolidated profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 1,339 crore for the quarter ended September 2021, down 1.1 percent from Rs 1,353 crore registered in the previous quarter.

    On a yearly basis, the profit witnessed an increase of 25.8 percent from Rs 1,065 crore.

    Consolidated revenue came in higher by 6.7 percent at Rs 10,881 crore for the quarter, compared to Rs 10,198 crore in June 2021 quarter. On a year-on-year (YOY) basis, the revenue was higher by 16.1 percent from Rs 9,372 crore reported in the same quarter last year.

    Revenue from IT services stood at Rs 9,576 crore, an increase of 6.2 percent on a sequential basis from Rs 9,016 crore logged in the previous quarter. On a YOY basis, it increased by 13.7 percent from Rs 8,419 crore.

  • October 26, 2021 / 07:39 AM IST

    S&P 500, Dow hit new highs with heavy week of earnings on tap

    The Dow Industrials and S&P 500 hit fresh record highs on Monday, as earnings season kicked in to high gear in one of the heaviest reporting weeks of the quarter with bellwethers in multiple sectors poised to announce results.

    The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 88.21 points, or 0.25%, to 35,765.23, the S&P 500 gained 24.99 points, or 0.55%, to 4,569.89 and the Nasdaq Composite added 147.40 points, or 0.98%, to 15,237.60.

  • October 26, 2021 / 07:32 AM IST

    SGX Nifty: Trends on SGX Nifty indicate a flat to positive start for the broader index in India, with a gain of 40 points or 0.22 percent. The Nifty futures were trading around 18,181 level on the Singaporean Exchange at 7:30 IST.

  • October 26, 2021 / 07:26 AM IST

    Market on Monday

    After a positive start, the benchmark indices swung between gains and losses throughout the October 25 session to end on a positive note, breaking a four-day losing streak.

    At close, the Sensex was up 145.43 points, or 0.24 percent, at 60,967.05 and the Nifty was up 10.50 points, or 0.06 percent, at 1,8125.40.

    The broader indices underperformed the benchmarks, with BSE midcap and smallcap falling more than1 percent each.

    On the sectoral front, the Nifty Bank and PSU Bank indices were up 1-2 percent, while auto, FMCG and IT indices were down a percent each.

  • October 26, 2021 / 07:20 AM IST

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day

    Good morning, dear reader! Here's something to kickstart your trading day
  • October 26, 2021 / 07:17 AM IST

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

    Good morning and welcome to the live coverage of all the action from D-Street. Stay tuned to this blog for all live updates from the market in India and around the world.

