RIL share price rises on TPG, GIC investments in Reliance Retail

GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore for 1.22 percent share in Reliance Retail and TPG will put in Rs 1,837.5 crore to buy a 0.41 percent stake in the RIL retail arm.
Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose in the early trade on October 5 after the company sold a further stake in Reliance Retail.
Global alternative asset firm TPG will invest Rs 1,837.5 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.
This marks the second investment by TPG in a RIL subsidiary following a Rs 4,546.8 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.
This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore and said investment will translate into a 0.41 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
In another stake sale announcement, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore into RRVL, valuing RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore.
This investment will translate into a 1.22 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
Earlier, Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, had said it will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore (AED 3.1 billion) into RRVL.
The investment valued Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore and translates into a 1.40 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.
For Mubadala, too, this is the second investment in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after a $1.2-billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.
On September 30, global private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 0.84 percent stake in the company for Rs 3,675 crore.
Also, US PE investor Silver Lake made a second investment of Rs 1,875 crore, taking its total fund infusion in Reliance Retail to Rs 9,375 crore for a 2.13 percent stake.
At 9:17 hours, Reliance Industries was quoting at Rs 2,339.10, up Rs 14.05, or 0.63 percent on the BSE.Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.