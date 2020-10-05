RIL share price rises on TPG, GIC investments in Reliance Retail

Reliance Industries (RIL) share price rose in the early trade on October 5 after the company sold a further stake in Reliance Retail.

Global alternative asset firm TPG will invest Rs 1,837.5 crore into Reliance Retail Ventures (RRVL), a subsidiary of Reliance Industries.

This marks the second investment by TPG in a RIL subsidiary following a Rs 4,546.8 crore investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

This investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore and said investment will translate into a 0.41 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

In another stake sale announcement, Singapore's sovereign wealth fund GIC will invest Rs 5,512.5 crore into RRVL, valuing RRVL at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore.

This investment will translate into a 1.22 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

Earlier, Mubadala Investment Company (Mubadala), the Abu Dhabi-based sovereign investor, had said it will invest Rs 6,247.5 crore (AED 3.1 billion) into RRVL.

The investment valued Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of Rs 4.285 lakh crore and translates into a 1.40 percent equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis.

For Mubadala, too, this is the second investment in a Reliance Industries subsidiary after a $1.2-billion investment in Jio Platforms announced earlier this year.

On September 30, global private equity firm General Atlantic picked up a 0.84 percent stake in the company for Rs 3,675 crore.

Also, US PE investor Silver Lake made a second investment of Rs 1,875 crore, taking its total fund infusion in Reliance Retail to Rs 9,375 crore for a 2.13 percent stake.

