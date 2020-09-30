Silver Lake-Reliance Retail deal: Private equity firm's co-investors to invest additional Rs 1875 crore

Silver Lake-Reliance Retail Deal: This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore.
Reliance Industries said the co-investors of private equity giant Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in its retail unit, the latest deal underscoring growing interest from global investors.This takes the combined investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL) to Rs 9,375 crore in exchange for a 2.13 percent stake. This latest investment — the second today and fourth in three weeks — values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing.
This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:27 pm