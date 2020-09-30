172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|silver-lake-reliance-retail-deal-private-equity-firm-to-invest-additonal-rs-1875-crore-5907151.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=true
Last Updated : Sep 30, 2020 10:29 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Silver Lake-Reliance Retail deal: Private equity firm's co-investors to invest additional Rs 1875 crore

Silver Lake-Reliance Retail Deal: This latest investment values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore.

Moneycontrol News

Reliance Industries said the co-investors of private equity giant Silver Lake will invest an additional Rs 1,875 crore in its retail unit, the latest deal underscoring growing interest from global investors.

This takes the combined investment by Silver Lake and its co-investors in Reliance Retail Ventures Limited (RRVL)  to Rs 9,375 crore in exchange for a 2.13 percent stake. This latest investment — the second today and fourth in three weeks — values Reliance Retail at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 4.285 lakh crore, RIL said in an exchange filing.







Commenting on the aggregate investment brought by Silver Lake, Mukesh Ambani, Chairman and Managing Director of Reliance Industries, said, “Silver Lake and its co- investors are valued partners on our journey to transform Indian Retail for the benefit of all Indians. We are pleased to have their confidence and support, as well as the benefit of their leadership in global technology investing and their valued network of relationships for the Retail revolution in India. Silver Lake’s additional investment is a strong endorsement of the tremendous potential of Indian Retail and the capabilities of Reliance Retail.”









This is a developing story. Please check back later for more details.
Disclosure: Reliance Industries Ltd. is the sole beneficiary of Independent Media Trust which controls Network18 Media & Investments Ltd.
First Published on Sep 30, 2020 10:27 pm

#Reliance #reliance latest news #Reliance Retail #reliance retail latest news #reliance retail top news #Reliance share price #reliance top news #RIL #RIL top news #Silver Lake

