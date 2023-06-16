English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Repco Home Finance’s valuation is undemanding even after the sharp rally

    The outlook for loan book growth is encouraging; further improvement in asset quality on the cards

    Khushboo Rai
    June 16, 2023 / 11:09 AM IST
    Repco Home Finance’s valuation is undemanding even after the sharp rally

    Repco Home Finance Ltd is on an upward trajectory in the past one month and had significantly outperformed the benchmarks

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Growth visibility improving Margins and asset quality to stabilise Return ratios strong Loan book growth guidance positive on digitisation efforts Valuation attractive, risk-reward ratio favourable The stock price of Repco Home Finance Ltd (Repco; CMP: Rs 307; M Cap: Rs 1,920 crore) is on an upward trajectory in the past one month and had significantly outperformed the benchmarks (up 50 percent versus 1.6 percent gain in Nifty), thanks to a good set of quarterly numbers. Despite the rally in the stock, we believe there is reasonable...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | A pregnant pause but more rate hikes loom

      Jun 15, 2023 / 03:15 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Deflation in wholesale prices deepens, can MRF muscle its way to the top, BJP-A...

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol pro Weekender | Hop, skip or pivot? 

      Jun 10, 2023 / 10:14 AM IST

      The markets will dance to the Fed's tune next week

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers