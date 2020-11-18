PlusFinancial Times
Last Updated : Nov 18, 2020 02:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Shree Cement; target of Rs 20,550: Prabhudas Lilladher

Prabhudas Lilladher recommended Reduce rating on Shree Cement with a target price of Rs 20,550 in its research report dated November 11, 2020.

Prabhudas Lilladher's research report on Shree Cement


Shree cement (SRCM) reported Q2FY21 EBITDA above our/consensus estimates (CE) by 7%/20% at Rs9.9bn, up 17% YoY. The beat was largely led by better than expected realisations. SRCM has evolved as a mature player over last couple of years with discipline on both volumes and prices in its North markets (constitutes 2/3rd of its volumes). This is reflected in highest ever margins since FY09. However, expensive valuations (EV/EBITDA of 19x FY22e/16.8x FY23e) continue to deter buying opportunity in the stock. Most importantly, slowing earnings growth (due to high margin and volume base) estimated at a CAGR of 7% in FY20-FY23, would keep valuations under check.


Outlook


We maintain Reduce rating with TP of Rs20,550 (earlier Rs19,100) based on EV/EBITDA of 16x FY22e.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Nov 18, 2020 01:55 pm

