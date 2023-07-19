English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Reduce IndusInd Bank; target of Rs 1140: HDFC Securities

    HDFC Securities recommended reduce rating on IndusInd Bank with a target price of Rs 1140 in its research report dated July 18, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 19, 2023 / 11:38 AM IST
    reduce

    reduce

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    HDFC Securities' research report on IndusInd Bank

    IndusInd Bank (IIB) reported its highest-ever quarterly earnings, in line with estimates, predominantly led by strong loan growth (+21% YoY), stable margins and sustained traction in fee income. However, elevated gross slippages at 2%, primarily from MFI and the CV book in addition to higher credit costs (144bps), suggest that IIB continues to operate at the higher end of the risk spectrum, especially given its historically sub-par/non-granular deposit profile. Over its next three-year planning cycle, IIB is focusing on achieving deposit granularity through its branch expansion strategy. However, given the normalisation and substitution of surplus liquidity with high-yielding loans (loan-to-deposit ratio at 89%), our forecasts build in a deceleration in loan growth, trending below deposit growth, which is likely to be NIM-dilutive.


    Outlook

    We maintain REDUCE with a revised TP of INR 1,140 (1.3x Mar-25 ABVPS).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    IndusInd Bank - 19 -07 - 2023 - Hdfc

    Broker Research
    Tags: #HDFC Securities #IndusInd Bank #Recommendations #Reduce
    first published: Jul 19, 2023 11:38 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!