Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 11:24 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Reduce Asian Paints; target of Rs 1740: Dolat Capital

Dolat Capital recommended reduce rating on Asian Paints with a target price of Rs 1740 in its research report dated July 14, 2020.

Dolat Capital's research report on Asian Paints


Over the years, Asian Paints (APL) has transformed from being a product-centric to a consumer and service-oriented brand. With unparalleled dealer network of 70K+, the company has been gaining market share in the domestic paint market as a leader, with product innovation being the hallmark of its strategy. During FY15-20, the company exhibited a strong 8%/14% growth in revenue and net profit respectively. Given the volatile Covid-19 situation, we expect painting demand to remain muted in the short term.



Outlook


However, with >40% share in decorative paint business, diversification into waterproofing and home improvement, and healthy financials; APL would continue to command premium valuations.





Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

First Published on Jul 20, 2020 11:24 am

tags #Asian Paints #Dolat Capital #Recommendations #Reduce

