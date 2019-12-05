Pennar Industries share price gains 5% after co bags orders worth Rs 302cr

Pennar Industries share price added five percent intraday on December 5 after company bagged orders worth Rs 302 crore across its business verticals during November.

The company's railways division received orders from customers such as Integrated Coach Factory, MCF, TI, Universal Engineering and Texmaco.

It pre-engineered building division received orders for construction of warehouses and factory buildings from Coromandal, Ambuja Cement, Antkrish Group, RKS builders and Chettinadu builders.

The steel division of the company has received orders from Thermax, IFB, Toshiba, LG Balakrishnan, Steel Mart, Schaeffler, among others.

The industrial component vertical has received orders from Emerson, Endurance, Tecumseh, Yamaha, Ashok Leyland, IFB, WABCO, Kone, Fujitech and others.

The enviro division has received orders from Oriental Carbon, Cinda Engineering, among others.

The order book position for railways, pre-engineered buildings, and water treatment divisions was Rs 270 crore, Rs 358 crore and Rs 92 crore, respectively, as on December 4.