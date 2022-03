business Paytm falls >65% post IPO; Here’s why investors have lost faith in the stock Paytm's IPO, back in November 2021, was the biggest IPO in a decade. Since its listing, the Paytm stock has cracked more than 65%, of which 20% erosion has come in the last few days. So, what’s wrong with Paytm? We tell you 5 reasons why investors have lost faith in the stock.