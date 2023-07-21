Oriental Hotels shares fall after weak Q1 earnings

Oriental Hotels reported a 10 percent increase in net profit year-on-year to Rs 12.2 crore in the April to June quarter.

Oriental Hotels shares were down 3.6 percent at Rs 88.65 at 10.20 am, after a tepid set of first quarter earnings.

On July 20, Oriental Hotels reported a 10 percent increase in net profit year-on-year to Rs 12.2 crore in the April to June quarter. Total revenue for the company also increased 6 percent to Rs 96.79 crore in Q1FY24 as compared with the same period a year before. Earnings Before Income Tax Depreciation and Amortisation (EBITDA), however, remained unchanged at Rs 26.83 crore during the same period.

The stock has given 24 percent returns since January 1.

“Continuing the demand momentum, the first quarter witnessed a healthy growth in revenues aided by RevPAR leadership in all our key markets,” said Pramod Ranjan, managing director and chief executive officer at Oriental Hotels, in an exchange filing after the April to June results. He further said in the current quarter, the company has commenced product enhancements across its portfolio, including a complete repositioning of Taj Malabar Resort and Spa in Cochin.

Oriental Hotels has seven hotels that are Taj Coromandel, Taj Fisherman’s Cove Resort and Spa, Taj Malabar Resort and Spa, Vivanta Coimbatore, Vivanta Mangalore, The Gateway Hotel, and Gateway Coonoor.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.