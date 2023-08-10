English
    Neutral The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 915: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on The Ramco Cements with a target price of Rs 915 in its research report dated August 07, 2023.

    August 10, 2023 / 02:39 PM IST
    The Ramco Cements (TRCL)’s 1QFY24 performance was below our estimates due to lower-than-estimated volume and realizations. EBITDA stood at INR3.4b (vs. est. INR3.8b), while blended EBITDA/t was at INR794 (vs. est. INR861). Net profit came in at INR789m (vs. est. INR1.3b) during the quarter. Volume was partly hit by non-availability of sand in Kerala and supply disruptions in eastern markets due to a rail accident. Power and fuel costs remained elevated as the company is carrying high-cost fuel inventory. However, it expects this to come down in the coming quarters.

    We maintain our EBITDA estimates but cut our EPS by 8%/12% for FY24E/ FY25E due to higher interest costs. The stock trades at 15x/12x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR915, based on 12.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

