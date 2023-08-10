Neutral The Ramco Cements; target of Rs 915: Motilal Oswal

Neutral

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Motilal Oswal's research report on The Ramco Cements

The Ramco Cements (TRCL)’s 1QFY24 performance was below our estimates due to lower-than-estimated volume and realizations. EBITDA stood at INR3.4b (vs. est. INR3.8b), while blended EBITDA/t was at INR794 (vs. est. INR861). Net profit came in at INR789m (vs. est. INR1.3b) during the quarter. Volume was partly hit by non-availability of sand in Kerala and supply disruptions in eastern markets due to a rail accident. Power and fuel costs remained elevated as the company is carrying high-cost fuel inventory. However, it expects this to come down in the coming quarters.

Outlook

We maintain our EBITDA estimates but cut our EPS by 8%/12% for FY24E/ FY25E due to higher interest costs. The stock trades at 15x/12x FY24E/FY25E EV/EBITDA. We maintain our Neutral rating with a TP of INR915, based on 12.5x FY25E EV/EBITDA.

For all recommendations report, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

The Ramco Cements - 08 -08 - 2023 - moti