English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now : Discover the Path to Profitable Trading in Just 15 Minutes a Day with Asmita Patel !
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care; target of Rs 16,940: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care with a target price of Rs 16,940 in its research report dated August 28, 2023.

    Broker Research
    August 29, 2023 / 11:28 AM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care

    PGHH reported sales growth of 12.6% in 4QFY23 (June year-end), higher than our exception, driven by premiumization and productivity interventions. The company beat our EBITDA/PBT/PAT estimates, as adspends were significantly lower than our expectation at 6.3% of sales (after jumping to 12.1% of sales in 3QFY23). While we remain positive on the long-term growth potential of the sanitary napkin and healthcare business, the uncertain pace of recovery and challenging valuations of ~65xFY24E EPS/~53xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating.

    Outlook

    Nevertheless, the uncertain pace of sales and earnings recovery and expensive valuations of ~65xFY24E EPS/~53xFY25E EPS lead us to maintain our Neutral rating. We value the stock at 55x Mar’25E EPS, arriving at a TP of INR16,940.

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

    Procter & Gamble Hygiene & Health Care - 29 -08 - 2023 - khan

    Broker Research
    Tags: #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Procter and Gamble Hygiene and Health Care #Recommendations
    first published: Aug 29, 2023 11:27 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!