Neutral Mphasis; target of Rs 2250: Motilal Oswal

Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis
MPHL is driving incremental growth by doubling-down on its vertical- and horizontal-focused strategies, while constantly mining & onboarding potential clients through the new client acquisition (NCA) engine. The company has made a few strategic investments to facilitate its deep vertical presence and participate more into the customer-centric solutions, instead of delivering commoditized services. Moreover, BFS remains a key focused vertical and it continues to scale up through wallet share gains; while it draws attention to non-BFS units and de-risks banking heavy portfolio.
Outlook
However, Mphasis’ current valuation of 22x FY25E EPS fairly factors in the recovery in earnings growth next year. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR2,250 (premised on 21x FY25E EPS).
