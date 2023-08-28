English
    Neutral Mphasis; target of Rs 2250: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on Mphasis with a target price of Rs 2250 in its research report dated August 27, 2023.

    August 28, 2023 / 12:26 PM IST
    Motilal Oswal's research report on Mphasis

    MPHL is driving incremental growth by doubling-down on its vertical- and horizontal-focused strategies, while constantly mining & onboarding potential clients through the new client acquisition (NCA) engine. The company has made a few strategic investments to facilitate its deep vertical presence and participate more into the customer-centric solutions, instead of delivering commoditized services. Moreover, BFS remains a key focused vertical and it continues to scale up through wallet share gains; while it draws attention to non-BFS units and de-risks banking heavy portfolio.

    Outlook

    However, Mphasis’ current valuation of 22x FY25E EPS fairly factors in the recovery in earnings growth next year. Reiterate Neutral with a TP of INR2,250 (premised on 21x FY25E EPS).

