English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Neutral AU Small Finance Bank; target of Rs 810: Motilal Oswal

    Motilal Oswal recommended Neutral rating on AU Small Finance Bank with a target price of Rs 810 in its research report dated July 23, 2023.

    Broker Research
    July 24, 2023 / 07:55 PM IST
    Neutral

    Neutral

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Motilal Oswal's research report on AU Small Finance Bank

    AUBANK reported 44% YoY growth in net earnings (in line), aided by healthy NII growth of 28% YoY and higher ‘other income’ (up 98% YoY). PPoP thus grew 39% YoY (down 4% QoQ, in line). Margins contracted 38bp QoQ to 5.7%. Gross advances/deposits grew strongly by 29%/27% YoY, and CASA deposits grew 15% YoY. CASA mix moderated to 35%. Absolute GNPAs/NNPAs increased 14%/42% QoQ. Thus, the headline in GNPA/NNPA ratios deteriorated 10bp/13bp QoQ to 1.76%/0.55%. We fine tune our estimates and expect AUBANK to deliver 28% earnings CAGR over FY23-25, with RoA/RoE of 1.9%/17.4% in FY25E. We retain our Neutral stance on the stock.

    Outlook

    We fine tune our estimates and expect AUBANK to deliver a 28% earnings CAGR over FY23–25, with RoA/RoE of 1.9%/17.4% in FY25E. We reiterate our Neutral rating with a TP of INR810 (3.7x FY25E BV).

    For all recommendations report, click here

    Related stories

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts/broking houses/rating agencies on moneycontrol.com are their own, and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment AU Small Finance Bank - 24 -07 - 2023 - moti

    Broker Research
    Tags: #AU Small Finance Bank #Motilal Oswal #neutral #Recommendations
    first published: Jul 24, 2023 07:55 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!