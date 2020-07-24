App
Pro Masters Virtual: Stress Free Trading using Heikin-Ashi Charts-Series 1 by Vishal Kshatriya at 5:00PM on Friday, 24th July
Last Updated : Jul 24, 2020 11:03 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mphasis share price up 10% after June quarter profit rises to Rs 264 crore

The stock was trading with volumes of 53,610 shares, compared to its five-day average of 35,580 shares, an increase of 50.67 percent.

Mphasis share price jumped 10 percent intraday on July 24 after the company reported a 3.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

The company reported a 3.9 percent increase in consolidated net profit at Rs 275.1 crore in the June 2020 quarter. Its net profit stood at Rs 264.6 crore in the year-ago period, Mphasis said in a regulatory filing.

Revenue from operations grew 10.9 percent to Rs 2,288.2 crore in the reported quarter from Rs 2,062.5 crore in the year-ago period, it added. The company said it registered $ 259 million worth of total contract value (TCV) wins in direct international business, including a $105-million deal.

The stock, which has risen more than 55 percent in the last three months, was trading at Rs 1,077.65, up Rs 97.90, or 9.99 percent at 1042 hours. It touched an intraday high of Rs 1,086.15.

"We have had our best quarter ever of deal wins, which, in the current environment, is a testament to the strength of our service offerings and the hard work of Mphasis teams. This sets us up nicely to keep Mphasis on the growth path this year and gain further market share," Mphasis Chief Executive Officer and Executive Director Nitin Rakesh said.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, Mphasis has zero promoter pledge with the stock showing strong momentum.
Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.​
First Published on Jul 24, 2020 11:03 am

tags #Buzzing Stocks #MphasiS

