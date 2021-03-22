Man Industries share price jumps 6% on winning Rs 500-crore orders

live bse live

nse live Volume Todays L/H More ×

Man Industries (India) share price jumped 6 percent in the morning session on March 22 after the steel-pipe manufacturer bagged orders worth Rs 500 crore.

"We are pleased to inform that the company has received new orders in both domestic and export markets in oil & gas as well as water segments worth approximately Rs 500 crore," the company said in an exchange filing.

The stock was trading at Rs 84.20, up Rs 5.10, or 6.45 percent at 0928 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 86.75 and an intraday low of Rs 82.25.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company is able to generate net cash—net cash flow has been improving for the last two years. It has a decreasing promoter pledge, with strong cash- generating ability from core business.

Moneycontrol technical rating is very bullish, as moving averages and technical indicators are strong.

: Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.