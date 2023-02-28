English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Webinar: Traders Mela for Hindi Speaking Trading Community on 4th & 5th March
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Mahindra Logistics shares sink 3% as CFO resigns

    Shares traded lower as CFO Yogesh Patel tendered his resignation which will be effective from March 10

    Suchitra Mandal
    February 28, 2023 / 11:25 AM IST
    Mahindra Logistics: Mahindra Logistics' Yogesh Patel resigns as CFO, to pursue his professional interests outside Mahindra Group. He will be relieved of his duties on March 10 this year.

    Mahindra Logistics: Mahindra Logistics' Yogesh Patel resigns as CFO, to pursue his professional interests outside Mahindra Group. He will be relieved of his duties on March 10 this year.

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Shares of Mahindra Logistics dropped 3 percent on February 27 after Chief Financial Officer Yogesh Patel tendered his resignation.

    "We hereby inform you that Yogesh Patel, CFO and key managerial personnel of the company has tendered his resignation to pursue interests outside the Mahindra Group," the company said in an exchange filing.

    Follow our live blog for all the market action

    Prior to joining Mahindra Logistics in August 2018, Patel served as CFO for Healthcare Global. Previously, he has held various positions including, Director of Finance at EY, Vice President of Finance at Wipro, and Country Finance Planning Manager at IBM.

    Patel's resignation will be effective from March 10 with the company saying it is in the process of appointing a new CFO. This will be communicated to the stock exchanges in due course, it added.

    Related stories

    In Q3FY23, the company witnessed a 22 percent decline in consolidated net profit for the quarter at Rs 1.4 crore attributed to higher costs with overall expenses rising 17 percent to Rs 1,332 crore, mainly due to higher operational costs. The net profit without the impact of Rivigo’s B2B express business, which the company acquired in November 2022, came in at Rs 12 crore. Its revenue from operations rose 17 percent to 1,330 crore compared to Rs 1,136 crore reported in the year-ago period.

    Also Read | Mastek shares rise on strategic alliance with Netail

    Share price of Mahindra Logistics has declined 22 percent in the past one month. At 10.50 am the scrip was trading 1.74 percent down on the NSE at Rs 367.60 apiece.

    Checkout Budget Highlights 2023 Checkout Budget Highlights 2023
    Suchitra Mandal
    Tags: #Business #Buzzing Stocks #company #Mahindra Logistics
    first published: Feb 28, 2023 11:21 am