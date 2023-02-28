English
    February 28, 2023 / 09:48 AM IST

    Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,400, Sensex gains 150 pts; metals drag, autos gain

    Stock Market LIVE Updates: Auto index up 1 percent, while metal index down 1 percent.

      • 09:37 AM IST

        Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail to bring AI-led digital transformation to retail & consumer industry

      • 09:35 AM IST

        BSE Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries

      • 09:33 AM IST

        Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland

      • 09:22 AM IST

        Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework

      • 08:36 AM IST

        Nifty has support at 17,300; Prashanth Tapse

      • 08:15 AM IST
        Asian shares edge higher, dollar rally takes a breather
      • 07:46 AM IST

        Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories

      • 07:36 AM IST

        US stocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff

      • 07:32 AM IST

        Asian markets trade higher, Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each

      • 07:26 AM IST

        SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices

    • IndexPricesChangeChange%
      Sensex59,420.45132.10 +0.22%
      Nifty 5017,422.4529.75 +0.17%
      Nifty Bank40,275.70-31.40 -0.08%
      Nifty 50 17,422.45 29.75 (0.17%)
      Tue, Feb 28, 2023
      Biggest GainerPricesChangeChange%
      M&M1,283.5526.15 +2.08%
      Biggest LoserPricesChangeChange%
      Hindalco404.60-7.20 -1.75%
      Best SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty IT30262.00342.80 +1.15%
      Worst SectorPricesChangeChange%
      Nifty Metal5252.45-61.30 -1.15%


    • February 28, 2023 / 09:37 AM IST

      Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail

      Mastek has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:35 AM IST

      BSE Metal index fell 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries

      Top Stock Losers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      Vedanta275.60-4.09287.08k
      Hind Zinc300.00-2.8820.33k
      Hindalco405.85-1.4222.08k
      Coal India215.25-0.7120.49k
      JSW Steel676.20-0.625.33k
      APL Apollo1,235.00-0.621.85k
      SAIL82.45-0.697.72k
      NALCO77.40-0.58101.11k
      Jindal Steel551.65-0.338.84k
      Tata Steel105.85-0.24332.68k
    • February 28, 2023 / 09:33 AM IST

      Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland

      Top Stock Gainers (Intra-day)
      CompanyCMPChg(%)Volume
      M&M1,290.702.65475.52k
      Bajaj Auto3,722.502.27168.78k
      Ashok Leyland144.102.021.83m
      Eicher Motors3,180.651.5888.24k
      Hero Motocorp2,471.601.423.34k
      Bosch18,107.451.283.18k
      Exide Ind175.451.1594.34k
      Amara Raja Batt565.451.0836.93k
      Tata Motors422.301.041.33m
      Maruti Suzuki8,700.250.7940.87k
    • February 28, 2023 / 09:26 AM IST

      US FDA Observations on Cipla Pithampur Facility

      -Procedures To Prevent Microbiological Contamination Not Established, Written, Followed
      -Appropriate Controls Not Exercised Over Computers Or Related Systems
      -Procedures For Handling Written Or Oral Complaints Deficiently Written Or Followed

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:22 AM IST

      Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework

      National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the NCLT order with respect to IBC proceedings initiated against Zee Entertainment Enterprises.

      Accordingly, Zee will move out of IBC framework, and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Further, F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry for Zee will be available for trading with effect from February 28.

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:20 AM IST

      Gainers and Losers on the BSE Sensex in the early trade:

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:16 AM IST

      Market Opens

      : Indian indices opened flat on February 28 despite positive global cues.

      The Sensex was down 4.37 points or 0.01% at 59,283.98, and the Nifty was down 3.90 points or 0.02% at 17,388.80. About 1132 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.

      Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, HUL, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports.

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:13 AM IST
    • February 28, 2023 / 09:11 AM IST
    • February 28, 2023 / 09:07 AM IST

      Prashanth Tapse - Research Analyst, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities

      Markets could start on a cautious note in Tuesday trades, as the SGX Nifty has been wobbly even as the US markets managed to end in green in overnight trades. Both the key benchmark indices have corrected for the 7th straight session, and the sentiment remains cautious to negative given the array of headwinds like hot inflation, rising interest rates, economic slowdown, and the lingering Russia-Ukraine war.

      For Nifty, intra-day hurdle is at 17,617, while the biggest make-or-break support is seen at 17,299 level.

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:05 AM IST

      Rupee Opens:

      Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 82.70 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 82.84.

    • February 28, 2023 / 09:02 AM IST

      Market at pre-open:

      Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.

      At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 187.46 points or 0.32% at 59,475.81, and the Nifty was down 72.40 points or 0.42% at 17,320.30.

