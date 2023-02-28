Market LIVE Updates: Nifty above 17,400, Sensex gains 150 pts; metals drag, autos gain

Mastek has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.
Mastek signs strategic partnership with Netail to bring AI-led digital transformation to retail & consumer industry
BSE Metal index falls 1 percent dragged by Vedanta, Hindusthan Zinc, Hindalco Industries
Nifty Auto index up 1 percent led by M&M, Bajaj Auto, Ashok Leyland
Zee Entertainment Enterprises moves out of IBC framework
Nifty has support at 17,300; Prashanth Tapse
Oil steadies after fall on fear of rate hikes, rising inventories
US stocks close slightly up after prior week's selloff
Asian markets trade higher, Hang Seng, Kospi up 1% each
SGX Nifty indicates a flat start for the Indian indices
|Index
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Sensex
|59,420.45
|132.10
|+0.22%
|Nifty 50
|17,422.45
|29.75
|+0.17%
|Nifty Bank
|40,275.70
|-31.40
|-0.08%
|Biggest Gainer
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|M&M
|1,283.55
|26.15
|+2.08%
|Biggest Loser
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Hindalco
|404.60
|-7.20
|-1.75%
|Best Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty IT
|30262.00
|342.80
|+1.15%
|Worst Sector
|Prices
|Change
|Change%
|Nifty Metal
|5252.45
|-61.30
|-1.15%
Mastek has signed a strategic partnership with Netail, to help e-commerce and omni-channel retailers optimize their retail value-chain and thereby attract, convert, and retain digital consumers.
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|Vedanta
|275.60
|-4.09
|287.08k
|Hind Zinc
|300.00
|-2.88
|20.33k
|Hindalco
|405.85
|-1.42
|22.08k
|Coal India
|215.25
|-0.71
|20.49k
|JSW Steel
|676.20
|-0.62
|5.33k
|APL Apollo
|1,235.00
|-0.62
|1.85k
|SAIL
|82.45
|-0.6
|97.72k
|NALCO
|77.40
|-0.58
|101.11k
|Jindal Steel
|551.65
|-0.33
|8.84k
|Tata Steel
|105.85
|-0.24
|332.68k
|Company
|CMP
|Chg(%)
|Volume
|M&M
|1,290.70
|2.65
|475.52k
|Bajaj Auto
|3,722.50
|2.27
|168.78k
|Ashok Leyland
|144.10
|2.02
|1.83m
|Eicher Motors
|3,180.65
|1.58
|88.24k
|Hero Motocorp
|2,471.60
|1.4
|23.34k
|Bosch
|18,107.45
|1.28
|3.18k
|Exide Ind
|175.45
|1.15
|94.34k
|Amara Raja Batt
|565.45
|1.08
|36.93k
|Tata Motors
|422.30
|1.04
|1.33m
|Maruti Suzuki
|8,700.25
|0.79
|40.87k
-Procedures To Prevent Microbiological Contamination Not Established, Written, Followed
-Appropriate Controls Not Exercised Over Computers Or Related Systems
-Procedures For Handling Written Or Oral Complaints Deficiently Written Or Followed
National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has granted stay on the NCLT order with respect to IBC proceedings initiated against Zee Entertainment Enterprises.
Accordingly, Zee will move out of IBC framework, and the corresponding surveillance actions on the company will be reverted. Further, F&O contracts with May 2023 expiry for Zee will be available for trading with effect from February 28.
: Indian indices opened flat on February 28 despite positive global cues.
The Sensex was down 4.37 points or 0.01% at 59,283.98, and the Nifty was down 3.90 points or 0.02% at 17,388.80. About 1132 shares have advanced, 668 shares declined, and 114 shares are unchanged.
Bajaj Auto, M&M, Tata Motors, Hero MotoCorp and Tata Steel were among major gainers on the Nifty, while losers were Adani Enterprises, Cipla, HUL, HCL Technologies and Adani Ports.
Markets could start on a cautious note in Tuesday trades, as the SGX Nifty has been wobbly even as the US markets managed to end in green in overnight trades. Both the key benchmark indices have corrected for the 7th straight session, and the sentiment remains cautious to negative given the array of headwinds like hot inflation, rising interest rates, economic slowdown, and the lingering Russia-Ukraine war.
For Nifty, intra-day hurdle is at 17,617, while the biggest make-or-break support is seen at 17,299 level.
Indian rupee opened 14 paise higher at 82.70 per dollar on Tuesday against Monday's close of 82.84.
Benchmark indices are trading mixed in the pre-opening session.
At 09:02 IST, the Sensex was up 187.46 points or 0.32% at 59,475.81, and the Nifty was down 72.40 points or 0.42% at 17,320.30.