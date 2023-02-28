Axis MF front running case: SEBI bars Viresh Joshi, 20 others from accessing capital markets

SEBI had conducted a probe in the Axis MF front running case between Sept 2021 and Mar 2022 (Image: Reuters)

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on February 28 said it has barred Viresh Joshi, the former chief dealer of Axis Mutual Fund, and 20 others in a front running case linked to the fund house.

The market regulator said it identified Rs 30.5 crore as wrongful gains accrued due to the alleged front-running activities and directed that this amount be impounded from the entities.

"Viresh Joshi, the then chief dealer of Axis MF, was observed to have traded in different securities ahead of the impending orders placed on behalf of the big client (Axis Mutual Fund)," the regulator said in the order.

SEBI further alleged that Joshi conceived a "fraudulent scheme" in "collusion" with other 'unscrupulous entities' to front run trades of Axis MF.

SEBI in its order claimed that it was Joshi, working as the head dealer, who had the discretion to decide as to when the orders of Axis MF would be placed. Further front-running trades were executed from trading accounts of the entities and persons indirectly connected to Joshi. In its investigation, SEBI observed that Joshi had abused the work-from-home situation prevalent in many organisations and fund houses during Covid-19 pandemic.

SEBI had observed from internal emails at the fund house, that Axis AMC had installed the Bloomberg trading terminals in the laptops of all of its dealers, so that the could route their orders (for securities to be bought and sold on behalf of the fund house) from their residences. Due to the Covid-19, Joshi used to alternate between working from home and his own private dealing room set up at office, to ensure isolation.

Not just that, SEBI observed that Joshi had multiple mobile phones, which he had not disclosed to the fund house. This runs afoul with SEBI guidelines as dealers and fund managers aren't allowed to use their personal mobile phones during trading hours. They can only use recorded phone lines, which could include a specially-available mobile phone that records calls.

Front running is a market malpractice of trading in securities ahead of large client orders for personal gains. SEBI had conducted a probe in the case linked to Axis MF between September 2021 and March 31, 2022.

In its order, SEBI has not penalised or called any other senior officials at the fund house. But it says that there are parallel and seperate proceedings in progress at SEBI, which are "at different stages of investigation involving different entities." The present order, therefore says SEBI, is just about the front running of trades of Axis MF.