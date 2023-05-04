Kotak Mahindra Bank – Why we are turning equal-weight after a very strong quarter

Highlights Strong result in Q4, lower opex and credit cost help Growth in advances strong although moderates sequentially, unsecured in driver’s seat Record high interest margin Deposits making a comeback, savings account disappoints Asset quality remains pristine Subsidiaries mostly in the back seat, succession issue remains an overhang Recent outperformance and premium valuation may cap outperformance Kotak Mahindra Bank (Kotak Bank, CMP: Rs 1,931, Market Cap: Rs 3,83,594 crore) rarely disappoints. Its latest quarter was no different with a strong core performance, underpinned by decent loan growth,...
