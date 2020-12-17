MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join on December 22 to learn ‘Why comprehensive insurance protection is an essential purchase’
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

Jubilant FoodWorks shares hit 52-week high on launch of Biryani brand

Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from.

Moneycontrol News
December 17, 2020 / 10:24 AM IST
 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Jubilant FoodWorks share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,788, rising 4 percent in the early trade on December 17 after the company launched its Biryani brand- Ekdum.

Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region, it added.

The range of biryanis includes Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani.

"In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market,” said Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Mr Hari S. Bhartia Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

jubilant

Close

Related stories

At 09:45 hrs Jubilant FoodWorks was quoting at Rs 2,782.85, up Rs 106.70, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Buzzing Stocks #Jubilant Foodworks
first published: Dec 17, 2020 10:24 am

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

Coronavirus Essential | Bihar cabinet approves free COVID-19 vaccination; 81 million jobs lost due to pandemic in Asia-Pacific

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.