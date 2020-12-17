Jubilant FoodWorks shares hit 52-week high on launch of Biryani brand

live bse live

Jubilant FoodWorks share price touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,788, rising 4 percent in the early trade on December 17 after the company launched its Biryani brand- Ekdum.

Ekdum! will offer the widest variety of biryanis from across India to choose from. The chefs at Ekdum! have brought together a selection of twenty different biryanis curated from various parts of India using authentic ingredients that bring out the unique flavours and signature tastes associated with the region, it added.

The range of biryanis includes Hyderabadi Nizami Biryani, Lucknowi Nawabi Biryani, Dindigul Biryani, Kolkata Biryani, Butter Chicken Biryani, Egg Biryani, Paneer Makhni Biryani, and Tawa Chicken Biryani.

"In line with our strategy of portfolio expansion, we are delighted to introduce Ekdum!, our new venture in the Biryani category. We see strong potential in this segment and are confident that Ekdum!, with its sharp and differentiated proposition will create a strong position for itself in the market,” said Shyam S Bhartia, Chairman and Mr Hari S. Bhartia Co-Chairman, Jubilant FoodWorks.

At 09:45 hrs Jubilant FoodWorks was quoting at Rs 2,782.85, up Rs 106.70, or 3.99 percent on the BSE.