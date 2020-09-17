JMC Projects shares jump 5% on orders worth Rs 1,342 crore

JMC Projects (India) share price jumped over 5 percent in the morning trade on September 17 after the company secured new orders worth Rs 1,342 crore.

JMC Projects (India) Limited has secured new orders of approximately Rs 1,342 crore including infrastructure project in East Asia of approximately Rs 725 crore, water supply projects in Odisha totalling Rs 471 crore and building project in North India of Rs 146 crore, the company said in an exchange filing.

"We are pleased with the new order wins in midst of the challenging market conditions. We are particularly enthused with the new order win in East Asia, which enables us to further expand our presence in the international markets. We are confident that our strategy to diversify in the international markets will open up a huge opportunity for us going forward," said SK Tripathi (CEO & Dy Managing Director) of JMC Projects.

The stock was trading at Rs 56.10, up Rs 2.95, or 5.55 percent at 09:33 hours. It has touched an intraday high of Rs 56.65 and an intraday low of Rs 54.55.

It witnessed a spurt in volume by more than 1.22 times and was trading with volumes of 16,650 shares, compared to its five day average of 9,048 shares, an increase of 84.01 percent.

According to Moneycontrol SWOT Analysis powered by Trendlyne, the company has zero promoter pledge with rising net cash flow and cash from operating activity.

Moneycontrol technical rating is bullish with moving averages and technical indicators being bullish.

: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.