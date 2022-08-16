English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    Jhunjhunwala stocks put up mixed show in first trading session after his death

    His stake in Titan alone is worth Rs 11,000 crore, followed by Star Health and Metro Brands that cumulatively amounts to more than Rs 10,000 crore.

    Moneycontrol News
    August 16, 2022 / 11:03 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    The stock prices of many of the companies in which Rakesh Jhunjhuwala held large stakes saw some selling in the early trade on August 16 when markets opened after his death over the the weekend.

    Aptech, in which he held 23 percent, plunged nearly 5 percent, while Star Health was down over 1 percent, and Metro Brands fell 0.5 percent. Crisil was also down marginally.

    Though some stocks traded with gains as well. Nazara Tech was up 3 percent, Titan added about a percent, Fortis Healthcare was up about a percent as well. NCC also rose more than a percent.

    Jhunjhunwala passed away on August 14 at the age of 62 in Mumbai following a cardiac arrest. He was battling with health problems related to heart, kidney and diabetes for many years now.

    Also read: Dalal Street titan Rakesh Jhunjhunwala calls time on earth

    Close

    Related stories

    Some of these stocks have been the biggest money minting machines for Jhunjhunwala. His stake in Titan alone is worth Rs 11,000 crore, followed by Star Health and Metro Brands that cumulatively amount to more than Rs 10,000 crore.

    Overall, his stake in 32 stocks is worth around Rs 32,000 crore.

    “His investment style changed between 1990 and 2020, but his breakout year was 2003 when he picked Titan, Crisil and Lupin that turned into 100 baggers,” said Ramesh Damani, another ace investor and a friend of Jhunjhunwala.

    In the unlisted market, barring newly launched Akasa Air in which the Jhunjhuwala family via trusts holds 45 percent stake, there are not many stocks which the legendary investor held. Most of his unlisted portfolio – including Star Health, Metro Brands and Nazara Technologies – got listed in the last couple of years.

    He had admitted in the past that his unlisted portfolio made more money for him than his listed stocks. "I am happy to inform you that my return on the unlisted portfolio is greater than the return on my listed portfolio. There also I have long investments of 10-12 years," he had said in March 2021.

    Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by investment experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Naza Tech #Rakesh Jhunjhunwala #Titan
    first published: Aug 16, 2022 10:58 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.