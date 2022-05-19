English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Now |See how enlightened investments are improving ESG compliance on PwC India presents 'ESG - A bridge to action'. Click here.
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessStocks

    InterGlobe shares recover from early shock, still trade lower as veteran CEO Ronojoy Dutta decides to retire

    Shares of IndiGo are reeling under selling pressure, citing turbulance over CEO Dutta's departure; KLM veteran Elbers is the new pilot.

    Moneycontrol News
    May 19, 2022 / 12:22 PM IST
    Interglobe Aviation

    Interglobe Aviation

     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Interglobe Aviation share price fell nearly 7 percent in the morning trade on May 19, a day after the company said that the chief executive officer Ronojoy Dutta will retire in September.

    Dutta, 71, was appointed at the helm of IndiGo in January 2019. He has "decided to retire on September 30, 2022", after guiding IndiGo "through the turbulent Covid period", statement issued by the airline said.

    The board of directors of InterGlobe Aviation Limited, the carrier's parent firm, has "appointed Pieter Elbers as the next chief executive officer, subject to regulatory approvals", it added.

    Elbers, who has served as the chief executive of KLM Royal Dutch Airlines, will join IndiGo on or before October 1, 2022, the statement said.

    The company has put off its board meeting to next week to announce quarterly numbers. The meeting was to be held on May 18.

    Close

    Related stories

    The meeting will now be held on May 25, 2022, to consider and approve the financial results of the company for the quarter and the financial year ended on March 31, 2022.

    Catch all the market action on our live blog

    At 10.14 am Interglobe Aviation was quoting at Rs 1,675.95, down Rs 18.55, or 1.09 percent, on the BSE.

    The share touched a 52-week high of Rs 2,379 and a 52-week low of Rs 1,556.25 on November 16, 2021 and March 8, 2022, respectively. It is trading 29.98 percent below its 52-week high and 7.04 percent above its 52-week low.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Buzzing Stocks #Interglobe Aviation
    first published: May 19, 2022 10:31 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.