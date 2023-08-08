Infibeam Avenue gain 2% after announcing listing of subsidiary

The Indian digital marketing market attained a value of $3,931 million in 2022. The market is further assessed to grow at a CAGR of 30% during 2023-2028 to reach a value of $ 19,268 million by 2028.

Infibeam Avenue shares closed 2.08 percent up at Rs 14.75 after the company's said that its digital marketing subsidiary will list on the exchanges.

Odigma Consultancy Solutions, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Infibeam Avenue, is into content, web development, social media management, email marketing, search engine optimization and others.

Odigma Consultancy delivered a net profit CAGR of 13.4 percent and revenue CAGR of 11.43 percent in the last two years, Infibeam Avenue said in an exchange filing.

“The rapidly expanding digital marketing industry is poised for exponential growth in the upcoming years, attributed to the widespread digitalization of economies worldwide,” said Mathew Jose, chief executive officer of Odigma Consultancy Solutions. The company aims to achieve heightened flexibility, enabling it to capitalise on diverse market opportunities in India and beyond.

Infibeam Avenue shares have lost 11 percent since January 1.

Infibeam Avenue is a fintech company offering comprehensive digital payment solutions and enterprise software platforms to businesses and governments across industry verticals.

