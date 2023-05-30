Buy Infibeam Avenues; target of Rs 28: KR Choksey

Buy

KR Choksey's research report on Infibeam Avenues

For Q4FY23, on a consolidated basis, Infibeam Aveneue’s gross revenue grew to INR 6,527 mn (76.6% YoY and 57.4% QoQ) driven by best quarterly performance by both digital payments and software platforms business. The net transaction Processed Value (TPV) increased 61% YoY and 57% QoQ to INR 1.5 lakh cr in Q4FY23. EBITDA has seen a robust growth of 11.2% YoY and 4.2% QoQ to INR 496 mn. However, the EBITDA margins declined by 446bps YoY/ 387 bps QoQ to 7.6% due to change in mix towards credit card transactions. Net take rate (NTR) on platform business (ex-GeM) improved by 43% YoY and 8% on Q0Q to 9.0 bps in Q4FY23. PAT for the quarter stood at INR 384.3 mn, a growth of 36.1% YoY and 8.6% QoQ. PAT margins stood at 5.9% (-175 bps YoY and -264 bps QoQ). EPS for the quarter stood at INR 0.14 as against INR 0.13 in Q3FY23 and 0.11 in Q4FY22.



Outlook

Given the strong growth witnessed in TPVs and NTRs, we now value the company on a Price/Sales multiple of 2.5x on FY25E sales. This yields a target price of INR 28 giving an upside potential of 87% from the CMP. Accordingly, we maintain our “BUY” rating on the shares of Infibeam Avenues.

