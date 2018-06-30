Indian ADRs: Infosys up 2.2%; Dr Reddy's Lab, HDFC Bank down

Indian ADRs ended mixed on Friday. In the IT space, Infosys gained 2.26 percent at USD 19.43 and Wipro was down 0.21 percent at USD 4.79.

In the banking space, ICICI Bank added 1.90 percent at USD 8.03 and HDFC Bank shed 0.59 percent at USD 105.02.

In the other sectors, Tata Motors rose 1.56 percent at USD 19.55 and Dr Reddy's Laboratories declined 1.04 percent at USD 32.20.